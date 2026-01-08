Is Jared McCain On Borrowed Time With The Sixers?

The wide-open Eastern Conference race will drive conversations leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline on February 5.

A veteran Philadelphia 76ers roster with mostly unmovable contracts and veteran rotational players doesn’t have many obvious trade candidates. The most intriguing name is one that Daryl Morey probably wouldn’t have expected until recent weeks.

Is the clock ticking on Jared McCain with the Sixers?

Jared McCain

The Sixers drafted the former Duke guard with the 16th-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He hit the ground running in his first 23 games. McCain confidently drove to the basket with a shifty style that kept defenders off balance. His 38.3% rate on three-pointers was solidly above the 36% league average last season.

His rookie season peaked during a 10-game stretch in November when he averaged 23.4 points. McCain looked like the steady backcourt complement next to Tyrese Maxey during the transition into the next era for the Sixers.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The dark cloud of injuries that's hung over the franchise’s rookie first-rounders poured rain on Jared McCain. He suffered a torn lateral meniscus in December 2024 and missed the remainder of the season.

The hope for a fresh start in 2025-26 disappointingly faded after a UCL injury in training camp pushed his season debut to October 23.

Nick Nurse is developing a steady rotation as the Sixers get healthy for the second half of 2025-26 with their sights on the NBA Playoffs. Where does McCain fit?

Underwhelming Season in 2025-26

McCain’s stock has plummeted. He averaged 19.5 minutes per game through his first 22 games before the calendar flipped to 2026, well short of his 25.7 average as a rookie.

He hasn’t regained the desired rhythm since rejoining the lineup following the UCL injury. The 21-year-old spoke optimistically in late November after a short trip to the G-League about trusting his talent on drives to the lane. Shaky performance and intermittent opportunities for playing time have kept him from continuing the progress.

Meanwhile, VJ Edgecombe has smoothly slid into the role McCain appeared to fill early last season. Philadelphia’s lottery luck to land the third-overall pick was individually unlucky for the guard who had previously inspired hope as Maxey’s future right-hand man.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Shooting guard Quentin Grimes has also seized the role as Nurse’s sixth man. His imperfectly aggressive style fits the bench role behind Maxey and Edgecombe in the way McCain’s game hasn’t this season.

McCain’s vulnerability became clear when the Sixers returned for their first two games at Xfinity Mobile Arena after a long five-game road trip over the holidays.

He shot 1-for-4 from the field in 19 minutes against the Denver Nuggets on January 5. While McCain added four assists, the Sixers struggled to handle the shorthanded Nuggets in one of their worst losses of the season. When the game reached overtime, Grimes got the call alongside obvious choices Maxey, Edgecombe, Joel Embiid, and Paul George on the floor.

McCain struggled two days later in Philadelphia’s victory against the Washington Wizards. The Sixers handled their underwhelming opponent in a runaway win, but their worst stretch of the game came during McCain’s first of two stints. The Wizards took their first lead with a 15-5 run during McCain’s minutes late in the first and early in the second. He didn’t reenter until the back half of the fourth quarter with the Sixers firmly ahead in an eventual 21-point victory.

Will the 76ers Trade Jared McCain?

A player whose stock has plummeted naturally won’t bring the ideal return.

McCain finished seventh in NBA Rookie of the Year voting in 2024-25 despite missing over 70% of the season. NBA teams typically jump on available young talent with the willingness to send significant returns. The idea doesn’t apply to second-year players struggling with questionable shot selection and hesitation to drive confidently to the basket.

Where does McCain’s value lie on the market approaching the NBA Trade Deadline then? His performance in the weeks approaching the deadline will define Morey’s leverage.

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

If Jared McCain regains some of the rhythm he lacked in the early months of the season, interested trade partners might view him closer to the impressive rookie from his 23 games last season more than the player who's slipped below Maxey, Edgecombe, and Grimes on the depth chart.

A hot streak might still leave him buried on the Sixers' backcourt depth chart. It'd simultaneously increase the appeal of a potential trade return package for a team at an unclear point of championship contention.