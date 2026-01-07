Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards: Odds, Spread, and Total

The 19-15 Philadelphia 76ers are good enough to win this Wednesday's game against visiting Washington, set to tip off at 7 p.m. EST, by double-digit points. The question is whether Philly's hoops team is ready to shake off the emotion of an embarrassing defeat and bounce back to wallop the Wizards.

The 76ers gave the Denver Nuggets all they could handle on Monday, falling 125-124 to the Nugs after a weird overtime in which only nine total points were scored. The bigger problem was that Denver shouldn't have been able to hang around against Philly, which had starters on the floor, given Denver's "complete bench game" tactics that moved Gordon Gross of Denver Stiffs to call the win an "incredible upset."

The Wizards' four-out-of-six streak at home may not be a fluke. The tanking club's last away game, in which Washington upset Milwaukee 114-113, showed that the Wizards can also be road spoilers.

Spread

76ers -12.5 (+100)

Wizards +12.5 (-108)

Money line

76ers -488

Wizards +456

Total

Over 234.5 (-104)

Under 234.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Betting Trends

Monday's loss to Denver snapped a three-game 76ers win streak.

Philadelphia has beaten Washington in 10 of the last 11 meetings.

Totals have gone under in five of the teams' last seven contests.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Forward Trendon Watford is questionable with a thigh injury.

Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is questionable with a knee injury.

Washington Wizards

Forward Kyshawn George is out with a hip injury.

Guard Cam Whitmore remains out with a shoulder injury.

Guard Corey Kispert is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Predictions and Picks

Philly is boasting great production from guard Tyrese Maxey and center Joel Embiid. Paul George, on the other hand, is having his share of bad nights. Against Denver, the veteran guard scored just eight points in 32 minutes-played, finishing at an ugly minus-18 in the one-point loss. Philadelphia is running a relatively short bench for a franchise that has just two players listed on injury reports as of midweek.

George was better in the 76ers' last contest with the Wizards, scoring 11 points as Philadelphia defeated Washington 121-102 on Dec. 2. He sat out the 76ers' comeback win over Washington on Oct. 28. Maxey has destroyed the Wizards in 2025-26, scoring a combined 74 points in Philadelphia's pair of victories.