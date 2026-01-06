The History Of The 3-Point Line In The NBA

While all professional sports leagues continually update their rules to encourage parity, there are seldom rule changes that become as impactful as the introduction of the 3-point line in the NBA. Introduced over a decade after the league's inception, the 3-point line addition to basketball has not only completely changed the way the sport is played, but it also continues to help the game evolve today.

The History of the 3-Point Line

While it is now a staple of American professional basketball, the 3-point line was not initially created by the NBA. The American Basketball Association (ABA) introduced the rule change for the 1967-68 season. It was first seen as a way for smaller players to get more involved in a game dominated by big men, giving guards ways to contribute without driving into the paint. Fans loved the innovation, seeing it as a basketball equivalent to a home run in a baseball game.

Unfortunately, the ABA folded in 1976, leaving the NBA as the lone professional basketball organization in the United States. The association eventually implemented the 3-point line on a trial basis for the 1979-1980 season. Launching a historic campaign that saw Larry Bird and Magic Johnson make their pro debuts, the Boston Celtics' Chris Ford knocked down the first 3-pointer in NBA history against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 12, 1979, at Boston Garden.

The Evolution of the 3-Pointer

Things got started slowly, with most teams and coaches viewing the 3-pointer as a gimmick that had little place in professional basketball. Throughout the 1979-80 season, teams averaged 2.8 attempts per game from behind the line, a number many players have surpassed on their own in the modern day. A decade later, that number had more than doubled to 6.6 attempts per game, illustrating the slow rise in prominence of the 3-pointer. By the 1999-2000 season, teams had once again doubled their 3-point attempts to 13.7 per contest. Teams were slowly recognizing that, as obvious as it sounds, the ability to score more per possession was worth the increased difficulty of the shot.

The Modern Game

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

While the 3-point shot became increasingly popular, it truly exploded during the 2010s, mainly due to the influence of a few players and one team. The Golden State Warriors quickly rose to prominence by capturing a playoff berth and a series victory in 2013, but their best years were still ahead. Behind superstar point guard Stephen Curry and expert shooter Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors evolved into one of the most efficient offensive teams in the league, attempting nearly five more 3-pointers per game than their opponents on average.

Golden State would, of course, go on to create one of the most successful dynasties of all time, built on its philosophy of dominating with the 3-point shot. When the Warriors captured their first title in 2015, Curry averaged 8.1 3-point attempts per game, which led the league, while Thompson put up 7.1.

Curry's number was good enough to lead the NBA in attempts from beyond the arc, leading a team that shot 27.0 3-pointers per game, the fourth-most in the NBA. That number jumped to 31.6 next season when the Warriors went 73-9, setting a new single-season record. Golden State was obviously an immensely talented team, but their strategy had clearly paid dividends. It was more efficient to shoot 3-point shots in droves, only passing up the opportunity to put one up in favor of a shot in or just outside the paint.

The Ongoing Debate

As a result of a 3-point-or-layup philosophy adopted throughout the league, offensive play now looks remarkably similar across the NBA. Teams shot an average of 37.6 3-pointers per game during the 2024-25 season, the most 3-pointers in a season of all time. Basketball offense has become formulaic, with teams either shooting layups or 3-pointers, removing several styles of play that used to feature prominently throughout the NBA.

To combat this, some, like former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, have suggested moving the 3-point line farther from the hoop. Such a move would encourage more midrange play, diversifying the offenses that NBA coaches use. However, a decision like this one is still a long way off from implementation, with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver rejecting the idea that it would improve the NBA's product.

A Continually Important Rule Change

The NBA implemented the 3-point line nearly half a century ago, but it continues to change the way basketball is played. Over the last decade, teams have steadily increased their 3-pointers per game, a trend that shows no signs of slowing.