Anaheim Ducks vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds, Spread, And Totals

The Anaheim Ducks will try to end a six-game losing streak as they battle their former star player, Trevor Zegras, and the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Ducks are 21-18-3 and third in the Pacific Division. They just lost to the Washington Capitals on the road 7-4. Anaheim scored first but then gave up five straight goals. They made things interesting by scoring two late goals in the second period and one early in the third, but the Caps got two empty netters to put it away. The Ducks outshot the Capitals 45-29 but lost in hits, 20-13, and faceoffs, 35-30. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. The Ducks had a decent number of scoring chances blocked.



The Flyers are 21-12-7 and fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Edmonton Oilers on the road 5-2. Philly scored the first three goals, the Oilers chipped away, and the Flyers put the game away in the third. The Flyers outshot Edmonton 29-24, won in hits 15-12, and in faceoffs 36-25. Philadelphia was 0-for-2 on the power play and was 1-for-2 on stops on the penalty kill. Goaltender Dan Vladar was the first star with 22 saves.

Spread

Ducks +1.5 (-194)

Flyers -1.5 (+170)

Money line

Ducks +138

Flyers -144

Total

OVER 6.5 (+104)

UNDER 6.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Ducks vs Flyers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of Anaheim's last five games.

Anaheim is 0-6 SU in its last six games.

Anaheim is 1-5 SU in its last six games against Philadelphia.

The total has gone OVER in six of Philadelphia's last eight games.

Philadelphia is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Philadelphia's last seven games when playing at home against Anaheim.

Ducks vs Flyers Injury Reports

Anaheim Ducks

Petr Mrazek, G - Day-to-day

Frank Vatrano, RW - Injured reserve

Philadelphia Flyers

Matvei Michkov, RW - Day-to-day

Tyson Foerster, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Ducks vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

Anaheim is 18th in scoring, 32nd in goals against, 24th on the power play, and 29th on the penalty kill. Troy Terry leads the team in assists. The Ducks are 9-10-2 on the road and 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. The Ducks have an elite top-six unit and are third in shot attempts per game. However, they struggle with inconsistent goaltending and winning key faceoffs. The over has hit in their last five losses and the defense has been giving up four goals or more in that stretch.



Philadelphia is 21st in scoring, ninth in goals against, 31st on the power play, and 13th on the penalty kill. Trevor Zegras leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Flyers are 11-5-4 at home and 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. Philadelphia has a top-tier defense and Vladar has been a revelation, reaching a career-high 15 wins by early January with a strong .910 save percentage. They have been winning a lot of low-scoring and tight games. However, their offense can be limited and lately, they have had inconsistent play on both sides of the puck.

Best Bet: Over