Second-Team Eagles Deserve As Much Blame As Nick Sirianni

The Monday morning quarterback debate has an inevitable focus. Nick Sirianni rested Jalen Hurts and most other key starters in a decision that ultimately cost the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Nothing will stop the most relentlessly passionate market in the NFL from debates on either of two compelling sides. However, any heated Eagles conversations should also include the caveat that Sirianni’s decision never included giving up on reaching the NFC’s second seed or conceding defeat to Washington.

He could’ve conversely expected Eagles second-teamers to beat a bad team starting third-string quarterback Josh Johnson. They disappointingly missed the opportunity for a best-of-both-worlds outcome to materialize.

If the backups simply performed to their potential as integral members of the team, Nick Sirianni and his well-rested Eagles starters would’ve accepted a gift from the Detroit Lions to enable optimal seeding preferences entering the NFC Wild Card Round.

“You go through your process, you make what you think is the best decision for the football team, and that's what we did. I knew this was an outcome, that these things could happen… One thing I could guarantee was giving them (starters) rest... Us being healthy and going into the playoffs healthy is a big deal for us, and that's served us well in the past. Again, I know there'll be debate on that, but I have to do what I think's best for the football team.” -Nick Sirianni

Tanner McKee Leads Sluggish Offense

Washington entered Lincoln Financial Field with a 4-12 record that included a lopsided loss against the Eagles on December 20. Johnson had stepped in for injured quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota. Dan Quinn’s squad also lost more Week 1 starters than any NFL team this season, including key contributors like Austin Ekeler, Laremy Tunsil, and Marshon Lattimore.

Eagles backups weren’t facing a competitive NFL team with the advantage of full strength by any measure.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Tanner McKee failed to substantiate chatter about his future as an NFL starter. He was unable to overcome shaky offensive line play to efficiently run the Philadelphia offense.

His second quarter interception in the red zone put the Eagles in an avoidable hole at halftime. He later passed up an easy first down by forcing a throw to Darius Cooper. An errant fourth down pass to Kylen Granson with the game on the line was the most obvious of several missed opportunities for game-changing plays.

Sirianni could’ve reasonably expected his second-team offense to capitalize on Jalyx Hunt’s two critical turnovers to finish off their opponent with a 17-10 lead. McKee and company instead failed to execute.

Defensive Backs Let Eagles Down

The 39-year-old journeyman Johnson finished 14 for 22 for 131 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The underwhelming passing stats fail to encompass the new appreciation that Eagles fans developed for Adoree’ Jackson while the serviceable veteran rested in Week 18.

Eagles cornerbacks committed four pass interference penalties for a total of 88 yards. Jakorian Bennett was overmatched by Terry McLaurin and Washington’s wide receivers. He committed a 23-yard foul in the first half and another costly penalty in the end zone on a game-tying touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Mac McWilliams also showed his lack of experience with a 29-yard pass interference against Deebo Samuel earlier in the drive.

Kelee Ringo hopes to avoid hindsight notoriety if the Eagles lose in the NFL Playoffs. The third-year cornerback committed a back-breaking pass interference in the fourth quarter. Johnson might’ve desired a flag on his target to McLaurin as much as a completion.

Ringo then committed a cringy blunder to let the Washington quarterback score the game-winning touchdown.

Nick Sirianni challenged his backups to meet a high bar in Week 18. He sat his starters with intimate knowledge of his second team's lack of continuity in pass protection and McKee’s lack of rhythm with Jahan Dotson, the only regular offensive starter who played the entire game. He gambled on a questionable defensive backfield to contain veteran receivers Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin.

The challenge wasn’t unattainable. It just wasn’t attained.