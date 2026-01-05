ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Penn Quakers vs Princeton Tigers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Penn Quakers will play their first game of the new year when they face the Princeton Tigers at 7 p.m. EST on Monday. The game also marks the beginning…

Ezra Bernstein
Dec 20, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn Quakers guard Cam Thrower (5) scores a basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) and guard Jamichael Davis (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Penn Quakers will play their first game of the new year when they face the Princeton Tigers at 7 p.m. EST on Monday. The game also marks the beginning of Ivy League play for both teams, with the Quakers entering at 7-6 while the Tigers are only 4-11, against fairly similar schedules. Both teams figure to spend much of the season trailing Columbia and Yale, who currently sit at 11-3 and 11-2, respectively.

While a 7-6 record is not exactly the world-burning start that Penn desired, there are several reasons for optimism. First of all, a winning record is always a good thing. Second of all, the Quakers have lost several close games to excellent teams, indicating that future success in tight contests is around the corner, especially in Ivy League play. The Quakers lost by one to Rutgers and by four to George Mason in consecutive contests, displaying their ability to hang around with teams that have far more talent on paper. Princeton does not fall into that category, giving Penn reason for optimism as league play begins.

Things are not nearly as rosy for Princeton. An even 3-3 start gave way to a monstrous eight-game losing streak that included defeats to Merrimack, Monmouth, and Vermont. The Tigers finally broke that streak by avenging their loss to Vermont in overtime, but the fact that they are without a quality victory this year does not bode well for the rest of the year. Turning things around against the Quakers at home would easily be the biggest victory of the year for Princeton, making this a doubly important contest.

Spread

  • Penn +3 (-112)
  • Princeton -3 (-100)

Money line

  • Penn +133
  • Princeton -150

Totals

  • Over 144.5 (-109)
  • Under 144.5 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • Penn is 7-5 ATS this year.
  • Penn is 2-0 ATS when they have three or more days off before the game.
  • The over is 4-1-1 in the Quakers' games.
  • The Tigers are 10-4 ATS this year, one of the best marks in the Ivy League.
  • The Tigers are 3-1 ATS when playing at home.
  • The under is 3-1 in Princeton's home games.

Penn vs Princeton Injury Reports

Penn Quakers

  • Ethan Roberts, F - Questionable.

Princeton Tigers

  • Dalen Davis, G - Questionable.

Penn vs Princeton Prediction and Pick

While the line seems like a confusing one, the Quakers might be without their leading scorer in Roberts. Davis is a massively important player for the Tigers, but the line seems to indicate that he is trending towards playing, despite his official status as questionable prior to the contest. Assuming that Davis plays and Roberts does not, the correct play is still to take Penn to cover. Princeton has simply not proved that they are capable of hanging with any team remotely similar in talent to their own, and that will include the Quakers on Monday night, Roberts or not. Take Penn to cover.

Penn QuakersPrinceton Tigers
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
EUGENE, OREGON - DECEMBER 20: The Oregon Ducks huddle up during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes during the 2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game at Autzen Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
NCAACFP Quarterfinals: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Oregon Ducks Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Eric Acker #3 of the La Salle Explorers brings the ball up court during the game against the Michigan Wolverines. (Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)
College BasketballBig 5 Men’s Basketball in Philadelphia: Wednesday’s Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
NORMAN, OKLAHOMA - DECEMBER 19: Ty Simpson #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners during 2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on December 19, 2025 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
NCAA2026 Rose Bowl: No. 9 Alabama vs No. 1 Indiana Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect