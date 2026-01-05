Eagles Opponents Set For 2026 Season

We will need to wait a few months for dates and times, but we know the who and where for the Eagles' schedule next season. Now that the division standings are set, the final pieces of the Eagles roster can be put together, letting us know which teams they will play next year, and where those games will be played (for the most part).

Most parts of the schedule were set in stone before a single game was played this season. They will play the Cowboys, Giants, and Commanders twice. Then they will play the NFC West and the AFC South. The only things up in the air are the other 3 games.

The schedule is filled out by teams that finish in the same place in their decision as you. Since the Eagles won the NFC East, they will play the winners of the NFC North, NFC South, and AFC North. That means the Bears, Panthers, and Steelers.

So what will their schedule look like? Here are their 17 games next season.

Home Games

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Rams

Houston Texans

Seattle Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts

Carolina Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Away Games

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

The actual dates and times won't come out until May. But for now, we know the who for the 17 games, and we know which are home and away.

One factor that is still to be decided, whether they play an International Game. There was a prior report the Eagles would play the first-ever game in Australia. But Jeffrey Lurie later shot down that report, claiming the Eagles would next sacrifice the extra home game in 2026. But they could still be a road team in an international game next season.