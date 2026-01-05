Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Denver Nuggets will continue their East Coast road trip with a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:30 p.m. EST. The Nuggets started the season off well, but have predictably taken a noticeable step backwards after the injury of all-world center Nikola Jokic. The Sixers have quietly won three games in a row, including victories against the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks to help themselves into the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

With Jokic set to miss about a month more of action, the Nuggets need to find other answers quickly. It does not help that backup center Jonas Valanciunas is also dealing with a long-term injury, leaving Denver remarkably thin at what was previously its strongest position. However, the return of guard Christian Braun should provide a massive boost to an offense that desperately needed one to add a scoring complement to guard Jamal Murray, who has been trying to handle the load on his own. Playing without Jokic obviously makes everything more difficult, but the Nuggets still have enough firepower to make life difficult for whoever they play, even though it has not looked like it in recent showings.

Making the absence of the two Denver centers even more impactful is the presence of Joel Embiid. Assuming Embiid overcomes his questionable designation, the Nuggets will have to try to stop him with DaRon Holmes and a variety of double-teams, an unappealing prospect that will likely lead to endless open cutters and shooters throughout the game for the Sixers. Additionally, guard Tyrese Maxey has been red-hot lately, putting up 34 and 36 points in Philadelphia's last two games. The Nuggets seem to be running into the Sixers at the exact wrong time.

Spread

Nuggets +11.5 (+104)

76ers -11.5 (-108)

Money line

Nuggets +456

76ers -488

Totals

Over 230.5 (-104)

Under 230.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Nuggets vs 76ers Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 20-15 ATS this season.

The Nuggets are 3-1 ATS in games they have entered as road underdogs.

The over is 23-12 in Denver's games.

The Sixers are 23-12 ATS this year.

The Sixers are 11-7 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 17-16 in Philadelphia's games.

Nuggets vs 76ers Injury Reports

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic, C - Out.

Jonas Valanciunas, C - Out.

Cameron Johnson, F - Out.

Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Out.

Joel Embiid, C - Questionable.

Trendon Watford, F - Out.

Nuggets vs 76ers Prediction and Pick