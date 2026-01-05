‘Desperate’ Denver Barkey Makes His Case To Stay With Flyers
About 500 text messages flooded Denver Barkey’s phone on December 20. The Philadelphia Flyers found themselves in a tight spot with Christian Dvorak out sick for a matinee against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Danny Briere called up his 20-year-old third-round pick from the 2023 NHL Draft.
Barkey rode the adrenaline for two assists in his impressive NHL debut. However, his larger body of work through seven NHL games is a better reason why he won’t immediately return to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms after the Flyers return from the annual Disney On Ice holiday road trip.
Flyers Call Up Denver Barkey
The (generously-listed) 5-foot-10 winger confidently attacked the net in the first period of his debut at the world’s most famous arena. He found Travis Sanheim for the game’s first goal on the power play and fed Owen Tippett for a goal just 23 seconds later.
Barkey finally found the back of the net for his first NHL goal in an impressive 5-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers.
He found himself below the Philadelphia goal line early in the first period shift and helped push the puck up ice for a transition opportunity. He charged toward the goal mouth – something Rick Tocchet has emphasized to Flyers forwards in recent weeks – and capitalized on a solid pass from Tippett.
The tally helped the Flyers salvage a 2-2 road trip in four games following the Christmas break.
Tippett flashes outrageous raw talent at times, but he's struggled to engage consistency enough to reach his ceiling as a feared NHL power forward. Tocchet has repeatedly spoken about Barkey’s impact on Tippett’s recent hot streak, complimenting the stability the rookie provides as an opposite side winger coupled with the help of Couturier’s veteran hockey IQ in the middle.
Future With The Flyers
A last-minute AHL call-up in a desperate pinch doesn’t usually result in a long NHL stint. Briere's choice for Denver Barkey was actually a surprise initially while Phantoms winger Alex Bump had dominated most of the media chatter as a candidate for a promotion.
However, Barkey’s success and the Flyers’ recent tweaks in their top three scoring lines since losing Tyson Foerster have opened the door for a rookie surprise.
NHL coaches generally scrutinize recent performance and rhythm in small samples more so than in other professional sports when assigning playing time. Barkey has averaged 14:06 of ice time in the six games he’s been healthy, discounting skewed ice time against the Chicago Blackhawks when he missed shifts with an injury. He’s also earned time on the second power-play unit.
Could a return to Earth in the upcoming weeks mean a demotion back to the AHL? His slender frame isn’t the most convincing for a quick rise through the minors and a long-term stint in the NHL.
Barkey played two seasons after the Flyers drafted him in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the London Knights, widely considered among the top junior hockey programs in the world.
Former NHLers Mark and Dale Hunter operate in London to prepare players for the professional level. Their close friend Keith Jones is able to stay familiar with the first-class junior hockey facilities and experienced staff that have helped prospects like Barkey and 2023 first-rounder Oliver Bonk condition themselves physically for the NHL.
The advantages in London boosted the undersized Barkey’s preparation for an unexpectedly quick rise through just 26 AHL games. The hockey sense that Tocchet has complimented also keeps Barkey in good position to protect himself against the NHL’s intense physical demands.
When the Flyers return home, expect to see #52 skate alongside veterans Sean Couturier and Owen Tippett. The hot streak has earned him a longer leash than the Flyers might’ve anticipated just two weeks ago.