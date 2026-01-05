‘Desperate’ Denver Barkey Makes His Case To Stay With Flyers

About 500 text messages flooded Denver Barkey’s phone on December 20. The Philadelphia Flyers found themselves in a tight spot with Christian Dvorak out sick for a matinee against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Danny Briere called up his 20-year-old third-round pick from the 2023 NHL Draft.

Barkey rode the adrenaline for two assists in his impressive NHL debut. However, his larger body of work through seven NHL games is a better reason why he won’t immediately return to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms after the Flyers return from the annual Disney On Ice holiday road trip.

“It’s motor. He’s got a good motor. He’s got a good brain. He comes up with loose pucks… His arrow’s going up, straight up, because he’s desperate. He wants to be on the team.” -Rick Tocchet

Flyers Call Up Denver Barkey

The (generously-listed) 5-foot-10 winger confidently attacked the net in the first period of his debut at the world’s most famous arena. He found Travis Sanheim for the game’s first goal on the power play and fed Owen Tippett for a goal just 23 seconds later.

Barkey finally found the back of the net for his first NHL goal in an impressive 5-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers.

He found himself below the Philadelphia goal line early in the first period shift and helped push the puck up ice for a transition opportunity. He charged toward the goal mouth – something Rick Tocchet has emphasized to Flyers forwards in recent weeks – and capitalized on a solid pass from Tippett.

The tally helped the Flyers salvage a 2-2 road trip in four games following the Christmas break.

“A hell of a defensive play and then playing a 200-foot game. I thought (Sean) Couturier’s line was outstanding tonight. They were really good. Coots had a great game (with) Tip and Barkey. They were the main reason why we won tonight.” -Rick Tocchet

Tippett flashes outrageous raw talent at times, but he's struggled to engage consistency enough to reach his ceiling as a feared NHL power forward. Tocchet has repeatedly spoken about Barkey’s impact on Tippett’s recent hot streak, complimenting the stability the rookie provides as an opposite side winger coupled with the help of Couturier’s veteran hockey IQ in the middle.

“I think Barkey’s a smart player. He’s very predictable. I think Tip’s got to play a more predictable (game). He knows what the guy’s going to do, then he can react off it, so a little more predictable hockey I think is better for Tip. That’s what Barkey is. He’s a predictable kid, and he’s smart.” -Rick Tocchet

Future With The Flyers

A last-minute AHL call-up in a desperate pinch doesn’t usually result in a long NHL stint. Briere's choice for Denver Barkey was actually a surprise initially while Phantoms winger Alex Bump had dominated most of the media chatter as a candidate for a promotion.

However, Barkey’s success and the Flyers’ recent tweaks in their top three scoring lines since losing Tyson Foerster have opened the door for a rookie surprise.

Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images

NHL coaches generally scrutinize recent performance and rhythm in small samples more so than in other professional sports when assigning playing time. Barkey has averaged 14:06 of ice time in the six games he’s been healthy, discounting skewed ice time against the Chicago Blackhawks when he missed shifts with an injury. He’s also earned time on the second power-play unit.

Could a return to Earth in the upcoming weeks mean a demotion back to the AHL? His slender frame isn’t the most convincing for a quick rise through the minors and a long-term stint in the NHL.

“Obviously, there’s still a lot more work to go. I think there's a lot more weight to grow into as I get older, but I think I did a good job this summer with (a) short period of time with a long season. I was happy with how much weight I put on and how much stronger I got and just feeling confident at the pro level. I know it was a big jump. I’m feeling like my strength’s improved a lot, but obviously I want to continue to improve it throughout the summers.” -Denver Barkey

Barkey played two seasons after the Flyers drafted him in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the London Knights, widely considered among the top junior hockey programs in the world.

Former NHLers Mark and Dale Hunter operate in London to prepare players for the professional level. Their close friend Keith Jones is able to stay familiar with the first-class junior hockey facilities and experienced staff that have helped prospects like Barkey and 2023 first-rounder Oliver Bonk condition themselves physically for the NHL.

The advantages in London boosted the undersized Barkey’s preparation for an unexpectedly quick rise through just 26 AHL games. The hockey sense that Tocchet has complimented also keeps Barkey in good position to protect himself against the NHL’s intense physical demands.

“If he’s not smart and he doesn’t have good body position, he’s going to get probably slapped around out there. I hate to tell you. But if you watch him, he wins a wall battle with his technique... the technique that we always talk about, and he gets the puck out… For me, it’s his body position. It doesn’t matter how big you are.” -Rick Tocchet