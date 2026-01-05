Flyers Sign Christian Dvorak to Long-Term Extension

The Philadelphia Flyers announced they've signed Christian Dvorak to a five-year contract extension through the 2030-31 season.

The deal is reportedly worth $25.75 million with an average annual value of $5.15 million.

Christian Dvorak Extension

Danny Briere added Dvorak on a one-year deal in July. The veteran center has exceeded expectations with a career-high scoring pace during the first half of 2025-26 under his former head coach Rick Tocchet.

Dvorak burst out of the gates early in the season. A 10th-year player with middling offensive numbers throughout his career was due for somewhat of a letdown from his outrageously high shooting percentage that earned him six goals in his first 18 games.

However, he's sustained a solid pace that's landed him tied for third on the Flyers with 25 points with (nine goals and 16 assists) in 39 games. He's also impressed Tocchet in the faceoff circle, earning the head coach's trust to take key draws with his 54% rate. Dvorak has finished nine consecutive seasons above the 50% median in the faceoff circle.

The former Montreal Canadien's all-around skill set has offset some of the shortcomings of Trevor Zegras, a center/wing hybrid who has played on Dvorak’s line most of the 2025-26 season.

When Dvorak joined Bill Colarulo and Ricky Bottalico on Unfiltered, he passed the credit for recent success to his regular linemate Zegras.

“Great teammates, great linemates. It’s been just a lot of fun coming to the rink... That helps a lot too just being comfortable and being with good linemates too. I’ve pretty much been with Trevor (Zegras) the whole season... He’s so skilled out there. You’ve just got to get open for him, and he’ll find you." -Christian Dvorak on 97.5 The Fanatic

The long-term investment in a player one month away from his 30th birthday signals a change in philosophy during the organization's rebuild. Dvorak would've been a top available center at the NHL Trade Deadline if Briere chose to move the impending restricted free agent.