This Day in Sports History: January 3

Sports this time of year include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoff games, college bowl games, select college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E races, and PGA Tour events. Jan. 3 has hosted many notable moments and stories that have impacted sports history, so continue reading to learn about some of them.

Jan. 3 witnessed talented athletes achieving exceptional feats. Three athletes who stood out were Hana Mandlíková, Steve Young, and Jimmy Butler. Mandlíková is a legendary Czech-Australian tennis player who won four Grand Slam singles titles (Australian Open '80 and '87, French Open '81, U.S. Open '85) and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1994. Young is an impressive left-handed NFL quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, known for his dual-threat ability of passing and running. Butler is a tenacious, clutch NBA superstar recognized for leading the Miami Heat to multiple NBA Finals.