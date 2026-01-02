This Day in Sports History: January 2

Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, some college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Jan. 2 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving legends that have shaped history. Keep reading to learn about this day in sports history.

Jan. 2 witnessed many talented athletes accomplishing great things, including Gene Fullmer, Ken Anderson, and Jack Ramsay. Fullmer was a tough, two-time World Middleweight boxing champion from Utah, known for his relentless, "hammer-fisted" style. Anderson is recognized as a legendary NFL quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals and an MVP in 1981, who led them to their first Super Bowl. Ramsay was an exceptional Hall of Fame basketball coach best known for leading the Portland Trail Blazers to their only NBA Championship in 1977.