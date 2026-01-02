This Day in Sports History: January 2
Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, some college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA…
Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, some college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Jan. 2 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving legends that have shaped history. Keep reading to learn about this day in sports history.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Jan. 2 included:
- 1912: The Australasia team went to 3-0 on the Americans, eventually winning 4-0.
- 1922: In the eighth Rose Bowl, California tied with Washington and Jefferson at 0.
- 1939: No. 2 Tennessee beat No. 4 Oklahoma, 17-0, in the fifth Orange Bowl.
- 1939: In the fifth Sugar Bowl, No. 1 TCU defeated No. 6 Carnegie Tech, 15-7.
- 1943: The Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team began a 129-game home game winning streak.
- 1950: In the 36th Rose Bowl, No. 6 Ohio State beat No. 3 California, 17-14.
- 1953: The Baltimore Bullets began a record 32-game road losing streak.
- 1957: Gene Fullmer defeated Sugar Ray Robinson in a 15-round unanimous decision, winning the world middleweight boxing title.
- 1961: In the 47th Rose Bowl, No. 6 Washington beat No. 1 Minnesota, 17-7.
- 1966: The Green Bay Packers defeated the Cleveland Browns, 23-12, marking the start of the Packers' dominance era.
- 1967: In the 33rd Sugar Bowl, No. 6 Alabama beat No. 3 Nebraska, 34-7.
- 1972: Virginia Wade won her first Grand Slam title.
- 1978: In the 44th Orange Bowl, No. 6 Arkansas beat No. 2 Oklahoma, 31-6.
- 1980: Guillermo Vilas retained his Australian Open men's tennis title.
- 1982: Martina Navratilova won the first of three Australian singles crowns.
- 1983: Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson achieved his second passing title with an NFL-record 70.55% completion rate.
- 1984: In the 50th Orange Bowl, No. 5 Miami defeated No. 1 Nebraska, 31-30.
- 1985: UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian got his 600th win in a triple-overtime game against Utah State.
- 1986: The New York Islanders winger Mike Bossy scored his 500th career goal.
- 1987: Coach Jack Ramsay achieved his 800th NBA victory.
- 1996: In the 25th Fiesta Bowl, No. 1 Nebraska beat No. 2 Florida, 62-24.
- 2001: No. 3 Miami defeated No. 7 Florida, 37-20, in the 67th Sugar Bowl.
- 2003: In the 69th Orange Bowl, No. 5 Southern California beat No. 3 Iowa, 38-17.
- 2012: No. 3 Oklahoma State won the 41st Fiesta Bowl, defeating No. 4 Stanford, 41-38, in overtime.
- 2017: Michael van Gerwen won his second PDC World Darts Championship.
Jan. 2 witnessed many talented athletes accomplishing great things, including Gene Fullmer, Ken Anderson, and Jack Ramsay. Fullmer was a tough, two-time World Middleweight boxing champion from Utah, known for his relentless, "hammer-fisted" style. Anderson is recognized as a legendary NFL quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals and an MVP in 1981, who led them to their first Super Bowl. Ramsay was an exceptional Hall of Fame basketball coach best known for leading the Portland Trail Blazers to their only NBA Championship in 1977.