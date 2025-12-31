3 Flyers Representatives at 2026 Winter Olympics

NHL players will return to the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina in 2026. They haven't competed in the Olympic games since 2014.

The rivalry between Team USA and Team Canada ignited at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025. The dynamic matchups fed the appetite for international best-on-best hockey. A bumpy road with labor negotiations, Covid-19, and a four-team warmup tournament has finally ended.

The Philadelphia Flyers sent four players and one coach to the 4 Nations Face-Off, but how many Flyers will take the flight to Italy for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in 2026?

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

Travis Sanheim: Team Canada

The Canadians won the gold medal at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off and at the last two Winter Olympic Games with NHL players participating. They announced their roster on New Year's Eve, and Travis Sanheim got the call.

The ninth-year Flyers defenseman has stepped into a number one role on the blue line for an emerging playoff contender. He's paired his size and athletic skating stride with excellent conditioning to cover as much ice as any NHL defenseman. He ranked 10th among all NHL skaters averaging 24:44 of ice time through 37 games. He had three goals and 13 assists in 2025-26 at the time of the announcement.

Team Canada unofficially announced Sanheim's leap into stardom by selecting the 6-foot-3 defenseman for the 4 Nations roster. He played three of Canada’s four games in the tournament. While the Winter Olympic roster bid is another outstanding accomplishment, Sanheim will still battle to stay in the lineup or sit as a healthy scratch in Italy.

Sanheim has shown admirable resiliency in an unconventional development path with the Flyers. He's survived highs and lows to emerge as a top-pair defenseman and earn the "A" on his sweater as an alternate captain. He's quietly climbed toward the top of most major categories in the franchise record books among defensemen. Imagine if Torey Krug hadn't vetoed Danny Briere's intended trade sending Sanheim to the St. Louis Blues in 2023.

The decision to select Sanheim also came with the news that Travis Konecny will not participate in Milano Cortina. The Canadians left him off their roster and selected bruising forward Tom Wilson, who did not participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Rick Tocchet: Team Canada

Canadian head coach Jon Cooper (Tampa Bay Lightning) chose an Olympic assistant staff of NHL head coaches with Tocchet, Bruce Cassidy (Vegas Golden Knights), and Pete DeBoer on his bench.

Tocchet has leaned on Travis Sanheim as a top defenseman for the Flyers this season, and the two will get the opportunity to work together overseas with Team Canada.

Cooper has guided an All-Star roster to two Stanley Cups in the most dominant era in Tampa’s franchise history. Cassidy led Vegas to their first Stanley Cup in 2023, and DeBoer coached in five of the last six Western Conference Finals before entering this season without a head coaching job.

Tocchet’s inclusion in a group with outstanding NHL pedigree has helped him develop into a better modern coach. The former NHL tough guy spoke at Camp Out For Hunger about how the new school coaches have helped him gain perspective beyond his playing career.

“I’m lucky enough that I’ll be on the Canadian Olympic team staff this year, going for the Winter Olympics for Canada. Jon Cooper, Pete DeBoer, and Bruce Cassidy, very successful coaches on other teams, it’s great to hang out with these guys. We had a summit there in Calgary this summer, and just to pick their brain and ask them what they would do. ‘Hey, how do you handle a star player this way?’ or ‘How do you handle a guy that’s not playing?’ I’m always learning, trying to coach. You have to reinvent yourself too every year, I think. You can’t be the same guy.” -Rick Tocchet

Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Rodrigo Abols: Team Latvia

Team Latvia announced Rodrigo Abols as one of their participants on the preliminary roster in June.

Abols leads the pack of six Latvian players who have appeared in the NHL this season with 33 games played as the calendar flips to 2026. The 29-year-old made a late NHL debut in January 2025 after a journeyman career with stints in professional leagues overseas and North American minor leagues.

The Latvians are a longshot for a medal. However, Abols will continue a long history of representing his country in international competition, including a role as an alternate captain at the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022.

Abols spent three days in quarantine during the Beijing Games. Additional Covid restrictions also spoiled important parts of his Olympic experience for him and other athletes who competed. He spoke thoughtfully about the chance to compete in Milano Cortina after a "wasted Olympics."

"For us (Latvians), there’s not a guarantee to play in every Olympics. It kind of felt like a wasted Olympics. When we got the chance to qualify again, we were very excited.” -Rodrigo Abols