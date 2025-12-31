This Day in Sports History: December 31

There are tons of sports this time of year, including the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL teams fighting for playoff spots, the end of the college football season, Grand Prix races, UFC Fight Nights, and some college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 31 has witnessed many notable moments and stories that shaped the future of sports. Continue reading to learn more about events from this day in sports history.

There have been many significant moments on Dec. 31. However, there were three athletes who stood out. Shoemaker was famous for his exceptional skills, record-breaking career longevity, and numerous major victories spanning four decades. Lemieux is known for his immense talent, graceful playmaking, and ability to overcome life-threatening Hodgkin's lymphoma and chronic back injuries, and he still led the Pittsburgh Penguins to two Stanley Cups. Harden is a revolutionary NBA superstar, recognized for prolific scoring, incredible court vision, his iconic beard, and popularizing the three-point shot.