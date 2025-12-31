Philadelphia Flyers vs Calgary Flames: Trends, Predictions, And Picks
The Philadelphia Flyers are looking to make it two wins in a row as they battle the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. EST. The Flyers are 20-11-7…
The Flyers are 20-11-7 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Vancouver Canucks on the road 6-3. It was 1-1 after one period of play. Philly scored twice in the second period. The Canucks scored early in the third, but the Flyers got the goal back and added some insurance goals later. Philadelphia was outshot 35-33 and lost in hits 29-26. The Flyers won in faceoffs 32-25 and were 0-for-1 on the power play. The penalty kill was 4-for-4 on stops and both teams gave the puck away a decent amount. Goaltender Dan Vladar was the first star with 32 saves.
The Flames are 17-18-4 and seventh in the Pacific Division. They just beat the Boston Bruins at home 2-1, in overtime. The Bruins scored late in the first period and Calgary tied things up in the second. The Flames were outshot 26-20 and lost in faceoffs 24-23, but they won in hits 21-18. Calgary was 1-for-5 on the power play and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. The Flames took two of the three-star spots. Blake Coleman was the first star with the winning goal in overtime and the second star was goaltender Dustin Wolf, who made 25 saves.
Spread
- Flyers +1.5 (-233)
- Flames -1.5 (+150)
Money line
- Flyers +127
- Flames -133
Total
- OVER 5.5 (-127)
- UNDER 5.5 (-117)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Flyers vs Flames Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in four of Philadelphia's last six games.
- Philadelphia is 1-4 SU in its last five games against Calgary.
- Philadelphia is 1-5 SU in its last six games when playing on the road against Calgary.
- Calgary is 4-1 SU in its last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of Calgary's last seven games against Philadelphia.
- Calgary is 8-1 SU in its last nine games at home.
Flyers vs Flames Injury Reports
Philadelphia Flyers
- Tyson Foerster, RW - Injured reserve
- Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve
Calgary Flames
- Martin Pospisil, C - Injured reserve
- Jake Bean, D - Injured reserve
- Samuel Honzek, LW - Injured reserve
Flyers vs Flames Predictions and Picks
Philadelphia is 21st in scoring, ninth in goals against, 25th on the power play, and ninth on the penalty kill. Trevor Zegras leads the team in goals, assists, and points. Philly is 8-6-3 on the road and 4-2-4 in their last 10 games. They have a plus-6 goal differential. Philly has won three of their last four games and the wins were by two goals or more. The Flyers don't usually put a lot of shots on net, but they are good at scoring on their Grade A chances.
Calgary is 28th in scoring, 13th in goals against, 32nd on the power play, and 14th on the penalty kill. Blake Coleman leads the team in goals. The Flames are 11-5-2 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. They have a negative 13 goal differential. Calgary has won two games in a row and they were both defensive wins. The Flames play a little more confidently at home and have a four-game winning streak at the Saddledome.
Best Bet: Flames Money line
The Flyers have been having a good road trip and playing well on both sides of the puck. Both goaltenders are trending with their efforts. Calgary has a little winning streak going at home and took down some solid teams.