Philadelphia Flyers vs Calgary Flames: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Philadelphia Flyers are looking to make it two wins in a row as they battle the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. EST.



The Flyers are 20-11-7 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Vancouver Canucks on the road 6-3. It was 1-1 after one period of play. Philly scored twice in the second period. The Canucks scored early in the third, but the Flyers got the goal back and added some insurance goals later. Philadelphia was outshot 35-33 and lost in hits 29-26. The Flyers won in faceoffs 32-25 and were 0-for-1 on the power play. The penalty kill was 4-for-4 on stops and both teams gave the puck away a decent amount. Goaltender Dan Vladar was the first star with 32 saves.



The Flames are 17-18-4 and seventh in the Pacific Division. They just beat the Boston Bruins at home 2-1, in overtime. The Bruins scored late in the first period and Calgary tied things up in the second. The Flames were outshot 26-20 and lost in faceoffs 24-23, but they won in hits 21-18. Calgary was 1-for-5 on the power play and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. The Flames took two of the three-star spots. Blake Coleman was the first star with the winning goal in overtime and the second star was goaltender Dustin Wolf, who made 25 saves.