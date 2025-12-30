This Day in Sports History: December 30

Around this time of the year, sports normally include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL games, the end of the college football season, Grand Prix races, UFC Fight Nights, and some college basketball tournaments. Dec. 30 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Keep reading to learn about some of them.

Dec. 30 has hosted some talented athletes, such as Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Mike Shanahan, and Becky Hammon. Cawley is celebrated for pioneering success for Indigenous athletes and continuing work in sports development, which has inspired generations. Shanahan is a legendary NFL coach who led the Denver Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl wins (XXXII and XXXIII) in 1998 and 1999, utilizing innovative offensive schemes. Hammon is a renowned basketball pioneer, recognized for her legendary WNBA playing career, which included six All-Star appearances with the New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars.