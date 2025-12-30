ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Philadelphia Flyers vs Vancouver Canucks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia Flyers will face the Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. EST on Tuesday. These teams met just over a week ago, with the Flyers coasting to a 5-2 victory…

Ezra Bernstein
Matvei Michkov #39 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates during game against the New York Rangers. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Ishika Samant/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Flyers will face the Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. EST on Tuesday. These teams met just over a week ago, with the Flyers coasting to a 5-2 victory over the Canucks. However, that game took place on Philadelphia's home ice, providing the Flyers with an important advantage. Beating the Canucks, even though they have been exceedingly mediocre, should be much tougher in Rogers Arena.

The Flyers have a very clear path to victory in each of their games. The offensive production has left plenty to be desired, but Philadelphia's defensive play has been fantastic. Ranking in the top 10 in goals allowed per game and shot attempts allowed per game shows that the Flyers excel at stifling opposing attacks through forcing turnover after turnover. The defensemen have been so good that they have often covered for lackluster goalkeeping, a formula that might not be sustainable but has led the Flyers to a solid winning record so far.

An already poor season seems ready to take another downturn for the Canucks. This game will open a seven-game stretch in which six of the teams are better than Vancouver. It is likely that the Canucks take on a losing record in that span, putting them further in the cellar of the Pacific Division. A difficult season is about to get even more difficult, likely starting in this matchup with the Flyers.

Spread

  • Flyers -1.5 (+205)
  • Canucks +1.5 (-260)

Money line

  • Flyers (-118)
  • Canucks (-102)

Totals

  • Over 5.5 (-120)
  • Under 5.5 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Flyers are 25-12 ATS, the best record of any team in the league.
  • The Flyers are 13-4 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The over is 19-18 in Philadelphia's games.
  • The Canucks are an even 19-19 ATS this season.
  • The Canucks are 5-11 ATS when playing on their home ice.
  • The over is 22-15 in Vancouver's games, cashing at one of the highest rates in the NHL.

Flyers vs Canucks Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

  • Tyson Foerster, LW - Out.
  • Ryan Ellis, D - Out.

Vancouver Canucks

  • Teddy Blueger, C - Out.
  • Filip Chytil, C - Out.
  • Derek Forbort, D - Out.

Flyers vs Canucks Prediction and Pick

David Racey of PickDawgz writes, "Philadelphia comes into this contest trying to bounce back from a loss to Seattle last time out, but they did just beat Vancouver 5-2 on Dec. 22. The Flyers are 8-6-3 on the road this year, while the Canucks are 4-11-1 at home. Vancouver has dropped two in a row going into Monday night, and they allowed 11 goals in those two losses. The Canucks have been pretty rough on defense all season, and they have been awful at home, so I will take the Flyers to get the win here."

Taking the Flyers is the right move. The Vancouver offense has not inspired any sort of confidence, making it a poor match for what is arguably the best defense in the NHL. Lock in the Flyers to win outright.

Philadelphia FlyersVancouver Canucks
Ezra BernsteinWriter
