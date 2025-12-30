Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to get back on the right track when they face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday. A three-game losing streak has dropped the Sixers down in the Eastern Conference standings, so games against mediocre teams like Memphis are quickly becoming must-win affairs. The Grizzlies have become one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA, going 15-17 with defeats against the likes of the Washington Wizards and the Utah Jazz. A matchup with the Sixers should prove to be another tough night in Memphis.

The Sixers have fought through their fair share of injuries this year, but they are quite close to a clean bill of health in this game. The only injury holdouts are center Joel Embiid, who is questionable for this contest, and forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who will not play. Even if Embiid is forced to miss this contest, guards Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Quentin Grimes will be able to carry the scoring load against a Memphis team that has been one of the worst in the association.

While the Grizzlies' starting five is untouched by injury, the depth surrounding them will be without a few key players. Guards Vince Williams Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will not play on Tuesday, leaving an already shallow backcourt without a couple of crucial hands. Without them, Ja Morant, Cedric Coward, and Cam Spencer will be tasked with handling the aforementioned Philadelphia backcourt that remains one of the most underrated in the NBA. This is the wrong matchup at the wrong time for the Grizzlies.

Spread

76ers -1.5 (+100)

Grizzlies +1.5 (-104)

Money line

76ers -108

Grizzlies +104

Totals

Over 233.5 (-113)

Under 233.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

76ers vs Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Sixers are 17-13 ATS this season.

The Sixers are 5-1 ATS when entering the game as a road favorite.

The over is 7-6 when Philadelphia plays on the road.

The Grizzlies are 15-17 ATS this year.

The Grizzlies are 1-5 ATS as home underdogs.

The under is 20-12 in Memphis's games.

76ers vs Grizzlies Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Out.

Joel Embiid, C - Questionable.

Memphis Grizzlies

Vince Williams Jr., G - Out.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, G - Out.

Jock Landale, C - Questionable.

76ers vs Grizzlies Prediction and Pick