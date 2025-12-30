Big 5 Men’s Basketball in Philadelphia: Tuesday’s Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Temple Owls are the lone representative of the Philadelphia area's Big 5 basketball teams that play on Tuesday. They will take a trip down south to face the Charlotte 49ers in a matchup between two teams that seem to be hitting their stride. The Owls have won their last four games, including an impressive victory over the Davidson Wildcats. The 49ers have not been quite as hot, but wins in three of their last five have them coming into this game on a bit of a hot streak.

One of the most impressive parts of Temple's 8-5 record is its ability to win games in multiple ways. The Owls have looked excellent offensively in several matchups, scoring 80 or more points in five of their victories. However, Temple has also survived in more competitive defensive matchups, as it won a game in which the lineup was held to 68 points against Davidson, the toughest opponent of Temple's young season. Charlotte is a clear step down in competition, giving the Owls a fantastic opportunity to grab their fifth win in a row.

If the one common opponent between these two teams is any indication, the 49ers are outgunned in terms of talent. Charlotte did manage to keep things close when they played the Wildcats but ended up losing by seven while the Owls won by five. The level of competition that the Niners have faced is also a concern, as they have not played a good team outside of Davidson and Virginia Tech, both of which resulted in losses. They were even taken to overtime by the UIC Flames, indicating that the Owls will likely be a difficult matchup on Tuesday.

Spread

Temple +1 (-122)

Charlotte -1 (+103)

Money line

Temple -113

Charlotte -105

Totals

Over 142.5 (-108)

Under 142.5 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Temple vs Charlotte Betting Trends

The Owls are 4-8 ATS in games with available betting data.

The Owls are 1-1 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 7-5 in Temple's games.

The 49ers are 6-6 ATS in games with available betting data.

The 49ers have a winning record ATS when playing at home, going 4-3.

The under is 4-3 when Charlotte plays at home.

Temple vs Charlotte Injury Reports

Temple Owls

AJ Smith, G - Questionable.

Charlotte 49ers

No injuries of note.

Temple vs Charlotte Prediction and Pick