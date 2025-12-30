A Guide To The Possible Eagles Playoff Scenarios

Just one more came until the playoffs for the Eagles. They already clinched the NFC East a while ago, and have no chance to move into the 1 seed. But this final week does matter for them. The result of their game, and a few other games around the NFC, will determine if they are the 2 or 3 seed.

The 2 seed does not get a bye week. But they are guaranteed at least one more home game. Something important for the Eagles since they have never lost at home in the playoffs in the Sirianni-Hurts era. It also determines who they play.

But with so many factors, it can be hard to understand what we need to be looking for on Sunday when the games take place. What are the possible results for the Eagles? What do they need to happen to move into the 2 seed? Who will they play if they stay at the 3 seed?

Here is a quick guide to the possible playoff scenarios for the Eagles.

Eagles Get The 2 Seed If...

This one is simple. They need to beat the Commanders, and they need the Bears to lose to the Lions. The 1 seed will go to whoever wins the NFC West, either the Seahawks or the 49ers. Those two teams play Saturday night. That leaves the Eagles and Bears duking it out for the 2 seed.

They are both currently 11-5. But since the Bears beat the Eagles, they own the tiebreaker. So the Eagles need to win and finish 12-5, and they need the Bears to lose and finish 11-6.

If the Eagles lose or the Bears win, the Eagles get the 3 seed and will face the 6 seed team in the Wild Card Round. But if the Eagles win, and the Bears lose, the Eagles get the 2 seed and play the injury-stricken Packers instead.

If the Eagles Are The 3-Seed...

We know one thing for sure, if the Eagles are the 3 seed, they will host a team from the NFC West. Either the Rams or the 49ers. It depends on what happens in that game between the 49ers and Seahawks.

If the 49ers win the NFC West, the Seahawks are locked into the 5 seed, and the Eagles host the Rams. If the Seahawks win, and the Eagles are the 3 seed, the Eagles host the 49ers.

There is no scenario where the Eagles face the Seahawks. The Rams' loss to the Falcons on Monday night guaranteed the Seahawks will finish with a better record than them. So if the Seahawks lose to the Niners, the Seahawks take the 5 seed, and the Rams get the 6 seed.

To Make It Simple