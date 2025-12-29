Drexel vs Charleston: Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Drexel Dragons will take on the Charleston Cougars in Charleston, South Carolina, at 9 p.m. EST on Monday. The Dragons have not fared particularly well to open the season, earning a 6-7 record that is highlighted by back-to-back wins over Mount St. Mary's and Maine in their last two games. The Cougars have gone on a win streak of their own, rattling off three straight victories, most recently against Northern Kentucky. The Coastal Athletic Conference rivals will put their respective streaks on the line on Monday.

While Drexel does not have a clear-cut offensive leader, guard Shane Blakeney leads a group that receives contributions from almost every member of the rotation. Blakeney averages 12.9 points per game, and there are six other players who average more than five points per game. Unsurprisingly, the Dragons are typically involved in low-scoring affairs, playing their best when successfully relying on their defensive tenacity. The Cougars have a couple of capable scorers, making this an intriguing matchup.

Those scorers, namely guards Jlynn Counter and Connor Hickman, are the backbone of most of Charleston's success. The backcourt duo combines to average 28.5 points per game, nearly half of the Cougars' regular offensive output. Thanks to their contributions, and a couple of others who also average double-digit points, Charleston is one of the most prolific scoring teams in the CAA. Beating Drexel would be the biggest feather in the cap of what could turn into a promising, entertaining season for the Cougs.

Spread

Drexel +9 (-110)

Charleston -9 (-110)

Money line

Drexel +360

Charleston -500

Totals

Over 146.5 (-110)

Under 146.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Drexel vs Charleston Betting Trends

The Dragons are 5-7 ATS this season.

The Dragons are 1-4 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 4-1 when Drexel plays away from home.

Charleston is 6-6 ATS this year.

Charleston is 2-2 in games in which they enter as home favorites.

The over is 3-2 when the Cougars play on their home court.

Drexel vs Charleston Injury Reports

Drexel Dragons

No injuries of note.

Charleston Cougars

Mister Dean, G - Questionable.

Will Mortimore, F - Questionable.

Drexel vs Charleston Prediction and Pick