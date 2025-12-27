This Day in Sports History: December 27

Sports in December include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL teams pushing for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, F1, UFC Fight Nights, and college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 27 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Dec. 27 included:

1942: The NFL All-Stars beat the Washington Redskins 17-14 in the fifth NFL All-Star Game.

1953: The Detroit Lions defeated the Cleveland Browns 17-16 to retain their NFL Championship title.

1956: Australia overcame the U.S. 5-0 to win the Davis Cup.

1956: Bill Sharman's free-throw streak ended at 55 games.

1960: The Minnesota Vikings selected Tommy Mason from the University of Tulane with the first pick in the NFL draft.

1962: Oregon State quarterback Terry Baker won the 28th Heisman Trophy Award.

1966: Manchester United's Bobby Charlton won the Ballon d'Or award.

1971: Arizona State beat Florida State 45-38 in the first Fiesta Bowl.

1975: The Pittsburgh Steelers' "Terrible Towel" made its debut in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Baltimore Colts.

1979: Hockey player Charlie Simmer extended his goal-scoring streak to 13 consecutive games.

1980: Calvin Murphy began the longest NBA free-throw streak of 78.

1981: Wayne Gretzky became the fastest NHL player to get 100 points in a season.

1987: Steve Largent set an all-time NFL record for career catches with his 752nd pass.

1988: AC Milan's Marco van Basten won the first of his three Ballon d'Or awards.

1990: The Edmonton Oilers won their 500th all-time NHL game.

1991: The Bengals hired Dave Shula, the youngest NFL coach at the age of 32.

1991: Tim Hardaway set an NBA record for the worst shooting performance by going 0-for-17 from the field in a game against the Timberwolves.

1998: Emmitt Smith scored his 124th career rushing touchdown.

1999: Joe Sakic recorded his 1,000th NHL career point.

2000: Pittsburgh Penguins center Mario Lemieux scored a goal and got two assists on his return to the NHL.

2017: Raheem Sterling's goal gave Manchester City a 1-0 win over Newcastle United. It was City's 18th consecutive win and a Premier League record.

2022: Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to get a 60-21-10 triple-double, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 126-121. It was also the first 60-point game in the Mavericks' franchise history.

Three athletes who stood out on Dec. 27 were Charlie Simmer, Emmitt Smith, and Luka Doncic.