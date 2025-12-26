Philadelphia Eagles vs Buffalo Bills: Odds, Spread and Total

The Philadelphia Eagles look to move up in the playoff seedings in the NFC as they travel to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. EST. Current forecasts show a rainy, cold environment for the game.



The Eagles are 10-5 and first in the NFC East Division. They just beat the Washington Commanders on the road 29-18. It was a close and low-scoring first three quarters and then Philly busted it open. The Eagles third down defense was 8-for-10 on stops, and they won in total yards, 385-220. Passing yards were decently close and Philly won in rushing yards, 207-90. The Eagles had the slight edge in time of possession and turnovers were tied at one apiece. The red zone offense was 3-for-3 and the red zone defense was 1-for-3 on stops. Running back Saquon Barkley led the way on offense with 21 carries for 132 yards and one touchdown.



The Bills are 11-4 and second in the AFC East Division. They just beat the Cleveland Browns on the road 23-20. Early in the third quarter, Buffalo had a 13-point lead, but the Browns almost came back to steal the win. The offense was 2-for-8 on third downs, and they lost in total yards, 294-259. Rushing yards were pretty even and the Bills lost in passing yards, 134-95. They lost in time of possession as well but won the turnover battle 2-0. The red zone offense was 2-for-3 and the red zone defense was 2-for-4 on stops. Running back James Cook III led the way on offense with 16 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Spread

Eagles +1.5 (-108)

Bills -1.5 (-108)

Money line

Eagles +108

Bills -117

Total

OVER 44.5 (-104)

UNDER 44.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Eagles vs Bills Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Philadelphia's last seven games.

Philadelphia is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Buffalo's last six games.

Buffalo is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Buffalo is 16-1 SU in its last 17 games at home.

Eagles vs Bills Injury Reports

Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown, WR - Questionable

Landon Dickerson, G - Questionable

Lane Johnson, OT - Questionable

Nakobe Dean, LB - Questionable

Cameron Williams, OT - Injured reserve

Myles Hinton, OT - Injured reserve

Willie Lampkin, C - Injured reserve

Andrew Mukuba, S - Injured reserve

Azeez Ojulari, LB - Injured reserve

Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE - Injured reserve

Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured reserve

Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured reserve

Buffalo Bills

Jordan Phillips, DT - Questionable

Dalton Kincaid, TE - Questionable

Josh Allen, QB - Questionable

Joey Bosa, DE - Questionable

Jordan Poyer, S - Questionable

Shaq Thompson, LB - Questionable

Matt Prater, PK - Questionable

DaQuan Jones, DT - Questionable

Cam Lewis, CB - Questionable

Dawson Knox, TE - Questionable

Taron Johnson, CB - Questionable

Chase Lundt, OT - Injured reserve

Ed Oliver, DT - Injured reserve

Tyler Bass, PK - Injured reserve

Curtis Samuel, WR - Injured reserve

Landon Jackson, DE - Injured reserve

Dorian Strong, CB - Injured reserve

Michael Hoecht, DE - Injured reserve

Taylor Rapp, S - Injured reserve

Damar Hamlin, S - Injured reserve

DeWayne Carter, DT - Injured reserve

Wande Owens, S - Injured reserve

Eagles vs Bills Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is currently ranked 23rd in passing yards, 15th in rushing yards, tied for 16th in points scored, and fourth in points against. The Eagles have already clinched a home playoff game, but could still move up to the second seed. They have won two games in a row and the offense has found its rhythm again. However, the last two games were against way below average teams and two of their 10 wins were against teams above .500. The Eagles' run defense ranks 21st, and they will try to have a good mix of plays in their passing and running games. They just need to take care of the ball and keep the good red zone play going.



Buffalo is ranked 18th in passing yards, first in rushing yards, third in points scored, and 15th in points allowed. The Bills can still win their division and maybe even get up to the one seed. They have won four games in a row and the offense is hovering around 30 points per game. Those recent wins were against some playoff teams and a couple of below-average clubs. Cook leads the NFL in rushing yards and has over 100 yards in four of his last five games. The Bills are 6-1 at home. Quarterback Josh Allen just needs to give the team more red zone chances.

Best Bet: Bills Spread