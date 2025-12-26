Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to get back in the win column as they battle the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.



The 76ers are 16-12 and fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Brooklyn Nets at home 114-106. It was tied after one quarter and the Sixers slowly fell behind in the middle quarters. They lost in field goal percentage from 42.6%-40.7% and made 3-pointers 17-7. Rebounds were close and there were a lot of turnovers by both teams. Philly did well with points in the paint and free throws. Joel Embiid led the way on offense with 27 points and six players were in double figures.



The Bulls are 14-15 and 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat the Atlanta Hawks on the road 126-123. Chicago was down 13 at the half, then there was a high-scoring third quarter by both teams, and the Bulls won the fourth quarter 34-18. Field goal percentages were exactly even for both teams at 50.5%. Chicago lost on 3-pointers and made 14-13 but won on free throws 21-13. The Bulls did well on rebounds and scored 23 points off of turnovers. Coby White led the way on offense with 24 points and five players were in double figures.



Spread

76ers +1.5 (-127)

Bulls -1.5 (+117)

Money line

76ers -108

Bulls +104

Total

OVER 239.5 (-113)

UNDER 239.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

76ers vs Bulls Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Philadelphia's last nine games.

Philadelphia is 6-3 SU in its last nine games.

Chicago is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Chicago's last 12 games.

Chicago is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

76ers vs Bulls Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Oubre Jr., G - Out

Dominick Barlow, F - Day-to-day

Quentin Grimes, G - Day-to-day

VJ Edgecombe, G - Day-to-day

Joel Embiid, C - Day-to-day

Trendon Watford, F - Out

Chicago Bulls

Noa Essengue, F - Out

76ers vs Bulls Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is currently 16th in points, 13th in points allowed, and 14th in point differential. Tyrese Maxey leads the team in points per game, assists per game, and field goal percentage. He is Philadelphia's primary offensive threat on the perimeter, and his ability to penetrate and score will test the Bulls' perimeter defense. The Sixers are 7-4 on the road and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Philly will need to get that field goal percentage up a bit and also get more 3-pointers. They can still do well in the paint and stack up the free throws against the Bulls.



Chicago is currently eighth in points, 28th in points allowed, and tied for 20th in point differential. Josh Giddey leads the team in points per game and assists per game. He has historically played well against the 76ers, averaging 16.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in his last 10 games against them. The Bulls have won four games in a row, 7-6 at home, and 5-5 in their last 10 games. The offense is trending up, but the defense has been okay. Their last two games were one-basket victories against teams hovering around them in the standings. They are shooting a high percentage from the field and can do well with Sixers turnovers.

Best Bet: Bulls Spread