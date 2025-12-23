Philadelphia Flyers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Flyers head west Tuesday night carrying a hint of momentum, playoff positioning, and another chance to bank some points before the calendar flips to 2026. Puck drop at the United Center is set for 9 p.m. EST, with coverage on TNT, HBO Max, and truTV.

Philadelphia (18-10-7), tied for second in the Metropolitan Division with 43 points, are coming off a 5-2 win over Vancouver on Monday, snapping a brief skid and improving to 7-5-3 on the road. They've scored at least four goals in three of their last five games, even with four of those coming away from home.

The Flyers offense runs through Trevor Zegras, who leads the Flyers in points (35), goals (15), and assists (20). Travis Konecny has also stayed active lately, posting five goals and six assists over his last 10 games. In net, Philadelphia could turn to Dan Vladar, who owns a 2.41 goals-against average this season.

Chicago (13-16-6) has dropped five straight games, including a 6-4 loss at Ottawa on Saturday. The Blackhawks are allowing 3.11 goals per game and will be without Connor Bedard, who is listed on injured reserve.

Despite the absence, Bedard still leads Chicago with 44 points, while Frank Nazar ranks among the team's top contributors with six goals and 15 assists. Spencer Knight has carried the load in goal, posting a 2.57 GAA and .914 save percentage.

Spread

Flyers -1.5 (+203)

Blackhawks +1.5 (-245)

Money line

Flyers -108

Blackhawks +104

Total

Over 5.5 (-108)

Under 5.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Blackhawks Betting Trends

The Flyers are 12-3 against the spread in road games.

The Blackhawks are 13-3 against the spread when playing at home.

The total has gone over in four of the Flyers' past six games.

The total has gone under in five of the Blackhawks' past six outings.

The Flyers have won nine of the last 13 matchups against the Blackhawks.

The under has hit in 10 of the last 15 meetings between these two teams.

Flyers vs Blackhawks Injury Reports

Flyers

Tyson Foerster, RW — Injured reserve, arm.

Blackhawks

Nick Foligno, LW — Injured reserve, hand.

Teuvo Teravainen, RW — Day to day, foot.

Joey Anderson, RW — Injured reserve, lower body.

Connor Bedard, C — Injured reserve, shoulder.

Frank Nazar, C — Day to day, upper body.

Flyers vs Blackhawks Predictions and Picks

"I'm on the Flyers in this one. I know it's a back-to-back for Philly, but I still think the Flyers are just in better form right now, as the Blackhawks have really lost their way with Bedard being banged up. The Flyers have been a really competitive team on the road this season, and I just think that they find a way to get it done even on the back-to-back. Give me Philadelphia here." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place

"The Flyers will be playing the second half of a back-to-back, but that should not hurt them against a short-handed Blackhawks side that is missing its best player, Bedard, among others. Chicago has lost seven of its last eight, and the Blackhawks have dropped five of the last seven played at home .... The Blackhawks are 27th in goals for average at 2.8, and without Bedard and Frank Nazar on the ice, Chicago struggles even more to score." — Kevin Vallegro, Winners and Whiners