Jordan Davis Has Earned Himself A Massive Payday

Of the various Georgia Bulldogs on the Eagles' defense, Jordan Davis has perhaps been the least celebrated before this season. Until 2025, he had mostly been a rotational DT, limited by the number of snaps he could play. There were some in the fanbase that considered him a disapointment coming into the season. Even the Eagles were clearly unsure about how to view him, considering the fact that they did not give him an extension when eligible.

But now the Eagles may wish they had extended him this past offseason. Jordan Davis is in the midst of a breakout campaign. Not only is he having the best season of his career, but there is an argument to be made that he is their best player on defense this season.

Best Run Stopper In The League

Let's start with the obvious. Davis has been a force against the run this season. He leads all DTs with 32 run stops, and is 8th overall, with mostly only LBs ranked ahead of him. His run stop win rate of 12% is 4th in the league, and 5th among players who play at least 50% of the snaps.

Davis being elite against the run is nothing new. But we are still seeing a big step up. Last year, he ate up space and helped his teammates finish plays. Now he finishes the plays himself. He has at least 4 run stops in 3 of the last 4 games. This is despite him coming off the field early twice because the Eagles had a huge lead and rested their starters.

Jodran Davis Is Playing More Snaps Than Ever

The biggest criticism of Davis before now is that he was a part-time player. Last season, he played just 388 snaps on Defense, to go with 145 on Special Teams. This year, with 2 games to go, he is already at a career high 605 snaps on defense and 125 on STs. A jump from 37.1% of the snaps on defense to 61.7%.

Why is he playing more snaps? There are 2 things that play into it. For one, he is in better shape than ever. Davis coming into came looking slimmed down was a massive story in the summer. We heard Vic Fangio sing his praises all summer, know we know why Fangio was so excited. Davis is still a big guy, but his conditioning has improved leaps and bounds.

Better As A Pass Rusher

Davis is now able to stay on the field more often for passing downs. He has played in 337 pass rush snaps. He only played in 229 last season. And he is far more effective in those snaps, too.

Davis has already racked up 5 sacks and 25 pressures this season. To go with that, he has 6 batted passes at the line. That is tied for 2nd in the league.

Run stuffing is still his specialty. But before this season, Davis was a guy they took off the field on obvious pass downs. Now he stays out there. He is a guy who can make an impact vs the run and the pass. His 5 sacks are 14th among DTs. His is now a consistent presence in the Eagles pass rush. Something we could never say before 2025.

We would occasionally see him blow up a passing play before this season. Even back then, he was still a space eater, and that has value. But in 2025, he is so much more than just a guy who eats up blocks. He blows through those blocks and makes plays himself. There are times when he almost looks like another Jalen Carter out there.

Jordan Davis Pay Day