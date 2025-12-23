A Concerning Layer of J.T. Realmuto’s Free Agent Negotiations

Dave Dombrowski openly named catcher as the main focus for the Philadelphia Phillies before the 2026 season. J.T. Realmuto is the biggest domino of the franchise’s crucial offseason and the top catcher on the free agent market.

A competitive market will naturally dictate how much a club should pay a player. Realmuto will search for the highest bidder and negotiate accordingly. He'll likely seek a three-year contract, while the Phillies and any interested MLB clubs will hesitate to go beyond two years.

The Phillies finalized a deal with Kyle Schwarber in a similar situation with a respected veteran free agent they clearly intended to keep.

However, Realmuto’s particular situation has more complex layers. His history of contract negotiations with the Phillies, a questionable MLB salary structure, and his unmatched durability all impact the haggling that has dragged deep into the MLB offseason.

What's The Holdup?

Realmuto built a reputation as the best catcher in baseball during his prime seasons, including the past seven since debuting with the Phillies at age 28. He’s declined offensively, and the history of catchers age 35 and older is working against him. However, he adds immeasurable value to the Phillies and their pitching staff with his unique role in game preparation, the preferences of their star pitchers, and his heavy workload.

Jayson Stark spoke to Ricky Bottalico and Bill Colarulo on Unfiltered about the organization’s negotiations with Realmuto.

“You can’t have a player like this who has been in the best catcher in baseball conversation for this long and is this important and just underpay him because you think you can… It’s trying to figure out not just what he’s worth but what you need to pay him to make him feel like he’s appreciated.” -Jayson Stark on 97.5 The Fanatic

MLB franchises aren’t in the business of handing out extra money to make players feel better. They also aim to avoid paying for past performance and instead focus on future projections.

However, in Realmuto’s case, the idea to avoid underpaying “because you think you can” is much more prevalent. Why? He, quite simply, didn’t feel very appreciated when he negotiated his previous contract with the Phillies entering the 2021 season.

Negotiations in MLB Free Agency

Realmuto ultimately signed a five-year deal with the Phillies in January 2021 worth $115.5 million despite a reported initial asking price over $200 million.

His former agent Jeff Berry told Baseball Tonight that he and Realmuto felt the negotiations unfairly belittled the veteran catcher's unique durability and intangible strengths that the Phillies and the other 29 MLB franchises were clearly aware of.

“We lost based on another nonsensical, backroom arb (arbitration) precedent that catchers can only be compared to other catchers to determine salary. This blew my mind away. This blew J.T.’s mind away.” -Jeff Berry

MLB organizations negotiate during the arbitration and free agent processes based on precedent, whether precedent is fair or not. Realmuto responded to the perceived slight for five seasons from 2021-2025 by shouldering a workload that exceeds all reasonable expectations for modern MLB catchers. Rob Thomson called him a “freak of nature” for catching the most innings in the majors in 2025 at age 34..

Jeff Berry also negotiated with the Milwaukee Brewers for his client reliever Josh Hader during the same offseason. The Brewers minimized their offer based on Hader’s lack of saves, a simplified stat that doesn’t summarize the value of a relief pitcher. Berry has since left CAA Sports, Realmuto's agency, largely because of overall disagreements with the MLB salary system.

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

The Phillies ignored Realmuto’s requests immediately after the 2020 season, according to Berry, while they transitioned the front office from the Matt Klentak regime and hired Dombrowski as President of Baseball Operations. The Phillies ultimately kept Realmuto at market value, well below the player’s perceived value of himself.

Ricky Bottalico spoke about the MLB arbitration system after 12 seasons of big league experience. The nature of the system makes players feel belittled.

“Arbitration is just a fight between, basically, the team and the player. That’s really what it comes down to, and they all try to state their case. It’s like analytics. You know how they throw out numbers for anything, and they can prove certain things? That’s exactly what each side tries to do. They go to court, mediator takes over, see who wins. It’s kind of a crappy thing to do for a player.” -Ricky Bottalico

Dombrowski recently dealt Matt Strahm partly because of disagreements with the organization. The Phillies will likely release Nick Castellanos with serious concerns about his clubhouse fit.

They're now negotiating with a player Thomson referred to as a "backbone" and "captain" last season. Do they want to walk the tightrope again and limit Realmuto to a two-year contract because the free agent market isn’t offering a three-year contract?