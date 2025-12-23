5 Eagles Named To Initial NFC Pro Bowl Roster

The actual Pro Bowl itself has become an afterthought in the NFL. They don't even play a real game anymore; it is 7 on 7 Flag Football, along with a bunch of skill competitions. But being actually named to the Pro Bowl is still an honor, and it is a major resume builder for players with their eyes set on the Hall of Fame. And this season, despite a slightly rocky road so far, 5 Eagles earned that honor with the initial Pro Bowl Roster

For Zack Baun, Cam Jurgens, and Jalen Carter, it is their 2nd straight year as Pro Bowlers. Quinyon Michell and Cooper DeJean are first-timers, but had a strong case even as rookies last year to make the roster. Carter is the only Eagle named a starter.

5 Pro Bowlers is tied for the 2nd most in the league. 4 teams, the 49ers, Seahawks, Ravens, and Broncos, sent 6 players to the Pro Bowl.

The selections are from a mix of votes that include fans, players, and coaches.

5 Eagles Named Alternates

Of course, these rosters are never finalized. If a team makes it to the Super Bowl, the players on it need to be replaced by alternates. We will also see players opt out due to injury.

In total, 5 Eagles players are alternates who might sub in if enough players opt out.

EDGE- Jaelan Phillips- 2nd Alternate

RB- Saquon Barkley- 3rd Alternate

TE- Dallas Goedert- 3rd Alternate

ST- Kelee Ringo- 4th Alternate

QB- Jalen Hurts- 5th Alternate

Any Snubs?

It is hard to argue for anyone on the Eagles offense. Dallas Goedert has a case to at least be a higher alternate given that he leads TEs in TDs, and is 3rd overall. Devonta Smith and AJ Brown should both also be alternates, though neither has the production to argue to be on the actual team.

But on defense, there is a case for a few players to be a bit ticked they didn't even get recognized. Jordan Davis in particular. He leads all DTs with 32 run stops, and has 5 sacks and 25 pressures to go with that. You could make an argument that he should start over his teammates, Jalen Carter.

Outside of Jordan Davis, most Eagles players got treated pretty fairly. One might argue Cam Jurgens is not exactly deserving of the honor this year while he struggled through some injuries.

But it is great to at least see Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean be recognized. There is often a stigma against Corners who do not have big interception numbers. But it is hard to get interceptions when teams just don't target you, and there are not many corners playing better shutdown coverage than Q and DeJean.