Vancouver Canucks vs Philadelphia Flyers: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Vancouver Canucks are looking to make it five wins in a row as they battle the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.



The Canucks are 15-17-3 and seventh in the Pacific Division. They just beat the Boston Bruins on the road 5-4 in a shootout. It was a back and forth game until Vancouver won in the seventh round of the shootout. The Canucks were outshot 42-22 and won in hits 29-20 but lost in faceoffs 36-23. The Vancouver power play was 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. Liam Ohgren was the first star with one goal and one assist.



The Flyers are 17-10-7 and fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the New York Rangers on the road 5-4, in a shootout. New York was up 1-0 after one period. Then the Flyers won the second period 4-1, but gave up two goals in the middle to late part of the third period. Philly outshot New York 32-27 and won 30-29 in faceoffs, but lost in hits 23-19. Philadelphia was 2-for-5 on the power play and was 3-for-4 with stops on the penalty kill. The Flyers did extremely well with blocked shots and enjoyed a lot of Rangers giveaways.

Spread

Canucks +1.5 (-223)

Flyers -1.5 (+203)

Money line

Canucks +117

Flyers -122

Total

OVER 5.5 (+100)

UNDER 5.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Canucks vs Flyers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in five of Vancouver's last six games.

Vancouver is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Vancouver is 2-5 SU in its last seven games against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Philadelphia's last seven games against Vancouver.

Philadelphia is 4-8 SU in its last 12 games at home.

Canucks vs Flyers Injury Reports

Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson, C - Injured reserve

Teddy Blueger, C - Injured reserve

Filip Chytil. C - Injured reserve

Derek Forbort, D - Injured reserve

Philadelphia Flyers

Christian Dvorak, C - Day-to-day

Dan Vladar, G - Day-to-day

Tyson Foerster, RW - Injured reserve

Canucks vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

Vancouver is 27th in scoring, 25th in goals against, 13th on the power play, and 29th on the penalty kill. Kiefer Sherwood leads the team in goals. They are 11-7-2 on the road and continue to play well after the Quinn Hughes trade. The organization plans to build a younger roster and turn things around quickly, using assets from the recent trade to accelerate the process. Liam Öhgren, one of the players acquired in the trade, scored the shootout winner against the Bruins. The Canucks are playing good defensive hockey and the offense is trending up.



Philadelphia is 22nd in scoring, ninth in goals against, 25th on the power play, 14th on the penalty kill. Trevor Zegras leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Flyers are 10-5-4 at home and 3-3-4 in their last 10 games. They have lost two games in a row and both losses were high-scoring ones. Philly is back home after a 1-1-2 road trip. Denver Barkey was called up from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms and had an impressive NHL debut against the Rangers, recording two assists. The team's defense corps became healthier with the return of Rasmus Ristolainen. Lately, the Flyers have lost a lot of one-goal games and will try to get some puck luck going at home.

Best Bet: Over