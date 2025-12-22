The Eagles’ Perfect Record On Christmas

Unlike the NBA, the NFL has not regularly had games on Christmas throughout its history. As a result, most teams do not have an extensive record of playing on the holiday. However, the Philadelphia Eagles have had success in their limited appearances on Christmas, holding a flawless 3-0 record, a mark that is tied for the best in the NFL.

Here's a closer look at the times the Eagles played on Christmas, to help you brush up on your history...

2006: Eagles vs. Cowboys

The scene was set for Philadelphia's first Christmas game of all time to be a dramatic one. The Eagles entered with an 8-6 record, sitting just behind the rival 9-5 Cowboys. The fate of the division was on the line, as a victory for Dallas would essentially seal them into first place and a home playoff game. It was a pivotal moment in the season, and most expected the Cowboys to cruise to a victory, a belief that is reflected by the fact that they entered the contest as seven-point favorites.

The Eagles immediately dispelled that notion with a first-quarter touchdown from Garcia to tight end Matt Schobel. After punting on their first possession, things got even worse for the Cowboys when kick returner Miles Austin fumbled, giving the Eagles a prime scoring opportunity. A prompt interception saved Dallas from going down two scores, but a turnover on downs gave the ball right back to Philadelphia. The Eagles kicked a field goal, but a toss from Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo to Owens got Dallas back in the game just before half, with the teams heading to their locker rooms with a 10-7 scoreboard.

That was as close as the game would get. The Eagles remained in control of the contest, scoring 13 unanswered points in the second half. Romo threw another interception, and the Dallas run game failed to materialize, as Romo, a notoriously statuesque quarterback, led the team in rushing yards. Philadelphia dominated a game they were expected to lose and went on to win the NFC East, largely because of their efforts on the road in this game.

2017: Raiders vs. Eagles

To follow up a much tougher Christmas matchup, the Eagles were given a significantly easier matchup over 10 years later. The 6-8 Raiders were coming into town to battle the 12-2 Eagles, with a chance for Philly to seal the first seed in the NFC on the line.

What ensued was a defensive slugfest that was inevitably dominated by the Eagles. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for only 140 yards while turning the ball over twice. Philly signal-caller Nick Foles was not much better, but the defense was so good that it did not matter. The Birds forced four fumbles, three of which were recovered by Philly. Despite notching only one sack, the defense dominated from bell to bell, leading the Eagles to a 19-10 victory, buoyed by a receiving touchdown from running back Jay Ajayi.

2023: Giants vs. Eagles

While this game did not carry the same stakes as Philly's first Christmas game, it was arguably a more entertaining one. The 11-4 Eagles were hosting the 5-11 Giants, a matchup that has been dominated by Philadelphia in recent years.

The Eagles opened as 13.5-point favorites, and for much of the game, it looked like the Giants, who were led by backup signal-caller Tommy DeVito, would need more points to allow them to cover. The Eagles coasted into halftime with a 20-3 lead. The Giants were outgunned and undermanned, leading to constant drives into New York's territory from the Birds.

Halftime proved to be a valuable reset for the Giants, who immediately set about reducing the deficit with a Saquon Barkley rushing touchdown in the opening drive of the second half. A pick-six from cornerback Adoree Jackson brought things even closer, especially when Barkley punched in the two-point conversion attempt to make the score 20-18. Philly finally answered back during the first drive of the fourth quarter with a rushing touchdown from back De'Andre Swift. To seal things, the Eagles got the ball back and kicked a field goal, extending the lead to 12 points. A late touchdown from New York made the score seem closer than it was, but the Eagles survived with a 33-25 win.

A Growing Legacy