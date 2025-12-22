ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Lane Johnson And Jalen Carter Expected To Play Vs Bills

The Eagles have been without arguably their best players on both sides of the ball the past few weeks. Lane Johnson missed the last 5 games with a foot injury….

Dylan MacKinnon
Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles have been without arguably their best players on both sides of the ball the past few weeks. Lane Johnson missed the last 5 games with a foot injury. Jalen Carter missed the last 3 games after a procedure on both of his shoulders. However, according to Adam Schefter, both are expected to return this Sunday when the Eagles travel to Buffalo to face the Bills.

The Eagles went 2-3 without Lane Johnson. Continuing a long-standing trend of them struggling whenever their RT misses time. They are now 17-26 in games Lane does not start. Fred Johnson was solid in relief, but even a capable backup like him is a massive step down from Lane.

They fared a bit better without Jalen Carter. They went 2-1 in his absence. Granted the 2 wins came vs arguably the 2 worst teams in the league. But his replacements took huge leaps in his stead. Jordan Davis has been a monster, and Brandon Graham slid inside and racked up 3 sacks. Not bad for a 37-year-old fresh out of retirement. But getting Carter back should only make that group stronger.

The Eagles are likely locked into the 3 seed. But they can still jump up to the 2 seed, and even the 1-seed, if they win out and they get some help from around the NFL. Those scenarios are long shots, but technically possible. More likely, the Eagles will be the 3-seed. They might not even have much to play for in week 18.

But they still likely want to get Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter some reps before the playoffs. So as of now, the two will play on Sunday. Although we might see them, and most of the starters, rest in week 18 against the Commanders unless a lot of very specific things happen between now and then, giving them a shot at the 1 seed.

NFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after a rushing touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland.
Eagles // NFLEagles Are Looking More Like Their Former SelvesDylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, United States. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
NFLPhiladelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
PHILADELPHIA - OCTOBER 27: A young fan of the Philadelphia Phillies holds up a sign which reads "Phils in Phive" as rain falls against the Tampa Bay Rays during game five of the 2008 MLB World Series on October 27, 2008 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. bad weather games
Eagles // NFL10 Great Bad Weather Games From Philadelphia Sports HistoryDylan MacKinnon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect