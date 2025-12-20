Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Eagles look to move up in their playoff seeding as they battle the Washington Commanders on Saturday night at 5 p.m. EST.



The Eagles are 9-5, first in the NFC East Division, and the third seed in the NFC playoff standings. They just beat the Las Vegas Raiders at home 31-0. The game was over at halftime and Philly scored in every quarter. The Eagles were 10-for-13 on third downs and won in total yards 387-75. They also won in passing yards 204-29 and in rushing yards 183-46. Philadelphia won in time of possession and went 3-for-5 in the red zone. Quarterback Jalen Hurts led the way on offense, going 12-of-15 for 175 yards and three touchdowns.



The Commanders are 4-10 and third in the NFC East Division. They just ended an eight-game losing streak and beat the New York Giants on the road 29-21. Washington built a 13-0 lead and had a solid second quarter. Both teams struggled on third down conversions. The Commanders lost in total yards 384-340 and in passing yards 238-195. Washington was 1-for-1 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 1-for-4 on stops. They lost the turnover battle 2-1 but did get a punt return touchdown.

Spread

Eagles -6.5 (-117)

Commanders +6.5 (+108)

Money line

Eagles -300

Commanders +285

Total

OVER 44.5 (-104)

UNDER 44.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Eagles vs Commanders Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Philadelphia's last six games.

Philadelphia is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.

Washington is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Washington's last six games.

Washington is 1-8 SU in its last nine games.

Eagles vs Commanders Injury Reports

Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley, RB - Questionable

Cameron Latu, TE - Questionable

Lane Johnson, OT - Questionable

Fred Johnson, OT - Questionable

Landon Dickerson, G - Questionable

Tank Bigsby, RB - Questionable

Jalen Carter, DT - Questionable

Cameron Williams, OT - Injured reserve

Myles Hinton, OT - Injured reserve

Willie Lampkin, C - Injured reserve

Andrew Mukuba, S - Injured reserve

Azeez Ojulari, LB - Injured reserve

Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE - Injured reserve

Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured reserve

Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured reserve

Washington Commanders

Laremy Tunsil, OT - Questionable

Colson Yankoff, TE - Questionable

Bobby Wagner, LB - Questionable

Eddie Goldman, DT - Questionable

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE - Injured reserve

Trey Amos, CB - Injured reserve

Luke McCaffrey, WR - Injured reserve

Noah Brown, WR - Injured reserve

Jayden Daniels, QB - Out

Zach Ertz, TE - Injured Reserve

Marshon Lattimore, CB - Injured reserve

Dorance Armstrong, DE - Injured reserve

Deatrich Wise Jr., DE - Injured reserve

Austin Ekeler, RB - Injured reserve

Lucas Niang, OT - Injured reserve

Tyree Jackson, TE - Injured reserve

Eagles vs Commanders Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is currently ranked 22nd in passing yards, 19th in rushing yards, 18th in points scored, and sixth in points against. The Eagles just ended a three-game losing streak and got an easy win over the Raiders. With a win, they can clinch the NFC East. Hurts and the Eagles should have another field day because the Commanders have one of the worst pass defenses in the league. Washington has also given up the most touchdowns to tight ends, so Dallas Goedert could have a day as well. The last game for the Eagles was a get right game on offense, and they will look to keep their confidence going.



Washington is ranked 24th in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, 24th in points scored, and 26th in points allowed. Quarterback Marcus Mariota will get the start for the Commanders; he played okay in his last game and helped end Washington's long losing streak. The offense will rely on their run game and has shown some flashes of greatness. In their last couple home games, the Commanders had some close losses and even almost beat the elite Denver Broncos. They will look for another good start on offense and try and do better on third downs.

Best Bet: Eagles Spread