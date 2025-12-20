Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Philadelphia Eagles look to move up in their playoff seeding as they battle the Washington Commanders on Saturday night at 5 p.m. EST. The Eagles are 9-5, first in…
The Eagles are 9-5, first in the NFC East Division, and the third seed in the NFC playoff standings. They just beat the Las Vegas Raiders at home 31-0. The game was over at halftime and Philly scored in every quarter. The Eagles were 10-for-13 on third downs and won in total yards 387-75. They also won in passing yards 204-29 and in rushing yards 183-46. Philadelphia won in time of possession and went 3-for-5 in the red zone. Quarterback Jalen Hurts led the way on offense, going 12-of-15 for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
The Commanders are 4-10 and third in the NFC East Division. They just ended an eight-game losing streak and beat the New York Giants on the road 29-21. Washington built a 13-0 lead and had a solid second quarter. Both teams struggled on third down conversions. The Commanders lost in total yards 384-340 and in passing yards 238-195. Washington was 1-for-1 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 1-for-4 on stops. They lost the turnover battle 2-1 but did get a punt return touchdown.
Spread
- Eagles -6.5 (-117)
- Commanders +6.5 (+108)
Money line
- Eagles -300
- Commanders +285
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-104)
- UNDER 44.5 (-108)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Eagles vs Commanders Betting Trends
- Philadelphia is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in six of Philadelphia's last six games.
- Philadelphia is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.
- Washington is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Washington's last six games.
- Washington is 1-8 SU in its last nine games.
Eagles vs Commanders Injury Reports
Philadelphia Eagles
- Saquon Barkley, RB - Questionable
- Cameron Latu, TE - Questionable
- Lane Johnson, OT - Questionable
- Fred Johnson, OT - Questionable
- Landon Dickerson, G - Questionable
- Tank Bigsby, RB - Questionable
- Jalen Carter, DT - Questionable
- Cameron Williams, OT - Injured reserve
- Myles Hinton, OT - Injured reserve
- Willie Lampkin, C - Injured reserve
- Andrew Mukuba, S - Injured reserve
- Azeez Ojulari, LB - Injured reserve
- Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE - Injured reserve
- Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured reserve
- Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured reserve
Washington Commanders
- Laremy Tunsil, OT - Questionable
- Colson Yankoff, TE - Questionable
- Bobby Wagner, LB - Questionable
- Eddie Goldman, DT - Questionable
- Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE - Injured reserve
- Trey Amos, CB - Injured reserve
- Luke McCaffrey, WR - Injured reserve
- Noah Brown, WR - Injured reserve
- Jayden Daniels, QB - Out
- Zach Ertz, TE - Injured Reserve
- Marshon Lattimore, CB - Injured reserve
- Dorance Armstrong, DE - Injured reserve
- Deatrich Wise Jr., DE - Injured reserve
- Austin Ekeler, RB - Injured reserve
- Lucas Niang, OT - Injured reserve
- Tyree Jackson, TE - Injured reserve
Eagles vs Commanders Predictions and Picks
Philadelphia is currently ranked 22nd in passing yards, 19th in rushing yards, 18th in points scored, and sixth in points against. The Eagles just ended a three-game losing streak and got an easy win over the Raiders. With a win, they can clinch the NFC East. Hurts and the Eagles should have another field day because the Commanders have one of the worst pass defenses in the league. Washington has also given up the most touchdowns to tight ends, so Dallas Goedert could have a day as well. The last game for the Eagles was a get right game on offense, and they will look to keep their confidence going.
Washington is ranked 24th in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, 24th in points scored, and 26th in points allowed. Quarterback Marcus Mariota will get the start for the Commanders; he played okay in his last game and helped end Washington's long losing streak. The offense will rely on their run game and has shown some flashes of greatness. In their last couple home games, the Commanders had some close losses and even almost beat the elite Denver Broncos. They will look for another good start on offense and try and do better on third downs.
Best Bet: Eagles Spread
Philly is a win away from winning a division title, and they still want to move up the playoff standings. This will hopefully be another good game for them on both sides of the ball before they play the tough Buffalo Bills. The Commanders have had some close games at home and would love to spoil the Eagles' playoff seeding.