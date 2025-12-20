ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Penn Quakers vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights Odds, Spread, and Totals

Ezra Bernstein
PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 2: Harun Zrno #13 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights dribbles the ball as Fletcher Loyer #2 of the Purdue Boilermakers defends during the second half at Jersey Mike’s Arena on December 2, 2025 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Penn Quakers will travel to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday. Penn has had a successful start to the year, going 6-4, although with almost all of those wins coming against teams that currently have losing records and are frankly likely to keep them. Rutgers has not had things as good, earning a 5-6 record, placing them 14th in the Big Ten. 

Surprisingly, the Quakers have been involved in a series of high-scoring games. The forward duo of Ethan Roberts and TJ Powers combine to average a whopping 33.0 points per game, making them one of the most potent frontcourts in the Ivy League. The team's three-point shooting has been one of the highlights of the early season, allowing the Quakers to play through some of the defensive lapses that would normally cost another team. Rutgers will present a unique challenge by being the Power Four opponent that Penn has faced all year.

After breezing through the first four games of the year, the Knights embarked on a sort of murderer's row, facing a couple of ranked teams in the Tennessee Volunteers and the Michigan Wolverines. Rutgers was destroyed by each, firmly reinforcing their place in the hierarchy of major college basketball. A matchup with an Ivy League team likely comes as a sigh of relief to a team that is 1-6 in its last seven contests.

  • Penn is 5-5 ATS this season.
  • Penn is 1-3 ATS when playing away from its home court.
  • The over is a nearly perfect 3-0-1 when the Quakers play on the road.
  • The Scarlet Knights are an abysmal 3-8 ATS this year.
  • The Scarlet Knights are 1-5 ATS when they play at home.
  • The over is 6-5 in Rutgers' games this year.

Penn vs Rutgers Injury Reports

Penn Quakers

  • No injuries of note.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • No injuries of note.

Penn vs Rutgers Prediction and Pick

This is a difficult game to call for several reasons. It is hard to discern how big the talent gap really is between the two teams because the Scarlet Knights have been taken to task by every single team that has more talent than they do, while Penn has largely hung around against every opponent. Additionally, the fact that the Quakers shoot well might allow them to hang in the game for a bit longer against a Rutgers team that ranks 316th in the nation in opposing three-point percentage allowed. 

With all that being said, the best move is to take the Quakers to keep things relatively close and find a cover. The Scarlet Knights have been absolutely atrocious against the spread, and Penn has the ability to exploit one of their biggest weaknesses. While home court advantage is obviously in Rutgers' favor, that is unlikely to be enough to help the Knights find their second cover of the year at home.

