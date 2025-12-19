ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Odds, Spread, and Total

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 04: Trey Jemison III #50 of New York Knicks handles the ball against Johni Broome #22 of Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game between Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks on October 04, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Philadelphia was jinxed out of a potential fifth win in six games when a tight battle with Atlanta ended in a 120-117 win for the Hawks on Sunday. The Philadelphia 76ers, having begun their two-game road swing 0-1, may have an even tougher task against the host New York Knicks this Friday night at 7 p.m. EST. 

If the 76ers' odds to win look discouraging, it's because they couldn't be taking on an opponent with more hype behind it this December. The Knicks have won seven consecutive games following Thursday's 114-113 defeat of the Indiana Pacers. New York has beaten Philadelphia in seven consecutive meetings.

You won't find especially wide spreads on the Knicks at this moment, though, or whopping Over/Under totals set for New York's tipoffs. That's because the 19-7 Knicks are banged up after winning the NBA Cup Final over the San Antonio Spurs, relying on a bench that's beginning to get dinged by injuries as well. 

Spread

  • 76ers +4.5 (-113)
  • Knicks -4.5 (+104)

Money line

  • 76ers +156
  • Knicks -163

Total

  • Over 228.5 (-108)
  • Under 228.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The New York Knicks are on a seven-game winning streak.
  • Philadelphia had a three-game road winning streak snapped on Sunday.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Guard Hunter Sallis is questionable with a shoulder injury.
  • Center Joel Embiid is questionable with a knee injury.
  • Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is out with a knee injury.
  • Forward Trendon Watford is out with a thigh injury.

New York Knicks

  • Center Mitchell Robinson is doubtful with an ankle injury.
  • Center Karl-Anthony Towns is doubtful with a knee injury.
  • Forward Josh Hart is out with an abdominal injury.
  • Guard Miles McBride is out with an ankle injury.
  • Guard Landry Shamet is out with a shoulder injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Predictions and Picks

Philly's head coach Nick Nurse was remarkably candid about Tyrese Maxey's injury absence for the prior two games, confessing that he was afraid of how things would go without his stirring straw of 2025-26. But as related by Matthew DeGeorge of the Daily Times, other 76ers stepped up to lead the way while Maxey recovered: "the 76ers beat Indiana last Friday behind 39 points from Joel Embiid, then nearly escaped Atlanta with a win Sunday thanks to 35 from Paul George."

New York wants to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo to light up the scoreboard. With the frontcourt now stricken by minor injuries, it's possible that the Knicks will soon bring in a lesser name just to spread more minutes around. Mitchell Robinson, who starred against San Antonio, is still slowed by an ankle injury, to go with the bumps and bruises sustained by OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Josh Hart. 

Whatever the Knicks' problems are, going against the 76ers isn't among them. Not only has New York beaten Philly with regularity in the 2020s, but this year's 76ers have lost nine of their last 11 games against teams who currently have at least 15 victories. Watch for New York to cover the spread against Philly.

