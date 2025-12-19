NBA on Christmas Day Snub A Bad Sign for 76ers

ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
When the NBA releases its schedule each summer, eyes immediately shift down to December 25. The NBA on Christmas Day has grown into the biggest spotlight of the regular season.

The holiday tradition always includes the game’s best rivalries, its marquee stars, and its most storied franchises.

The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t meet their goals of “The Process” era, but they did meet the profile as a franchise worthy of the spotlight in six of eight seasons from 2017-2024.

They’ll sit out for the NBA’s biggest day of the regular season in 2025 after a decision by the schedule-makers symbolizing a shift in Philadelphia’s status among championship contenders. 

NBA on Christmas Day

The Sixers entered the 2017-18 season with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, and Dario Saric finally in place after years of collecting draft picks. The Association handed them the noon time slot on Christmas against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It was the first time they'd play in the holiday showcase since an NBA Finals rematch against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in 2001.

An impressive 52-30 season earned the 76ers a bump into Christmas Day prime time against the Boston Celtics in 2018. Their rise into an Eastern Conference contender with the star appeal of Embiid, Simmons, and later James Harden made them a Christmas go-to despite repeated playoff exits.

Fast forward to 2025-26. Tyrese Maxey has emerged as the team leader with a young backcourt of VJ Edgecombe, Jared McCain, and Quentin Grimes also shaping the team’s identity. The future might be bright, but the NBA indicated their limited confidence in the Sixers with Joel Embiid and Paul George as franchise centerpieces by removing them from the annual holiday showcase.

A scheduling decision isn't a death nail that sinks a franchise forever. The 76ers sat out consecutive Christmas Days in 2020 and 2021. They quickly returned to the spotlight for the infamous James Harden news drop in 2022, a grudge match against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in 2023, and a stunning upset win in Boston in 2024.

However, you’re aware by now of how long the clock has been ticking. The Sixers haven’t reached the Eastern Conference Finals in a quarter of a century. As fans anxiously wait for a return to championship glory, they’ll have to withstand another blow to their hopes for the Sixers as a high-profile NBA team.

