‘The Lightning Rod’: Debates About Matvei Michkov, Ice Time Run Rampant

Rick Tocchet referred to Matvei Michkov as a “lightning rod” before the first-year Philadelphia Flyers coach stepped behind the bench in October for only his seventh game. Tocchet lived through the passion of more successful eras in Philadelphia, but he still had no idea how accurate the label would become.

Michkov has scored eight goals and added 10 assists in 32 games this season. A scoring pace below his rookie totals sensibly leads Flyers fans to suggest a sophomore slump.

However, conversations about poor conditioning, ice time, and coaching have driven the Matvei Michkov rhetoric to levels of intense passion – in a hockey market that desperately needs it.

“I know he’s the lightning rod for everybody around here. He’s got to relax. He’s got to get himself into shape. He’s got to be in positions that (benefit the team).” -Rick Tocchet (Oct. 19)

Matvei Michkov in Limited Ice Time

Michkov notoriously sat as a healthy scratch under John Tortorella in November 2024. Defensive lapses landed him on the bench for longer stretches of regular-season games throughout 2024-25. However, he ultimately finished his rookie season averaging 16:41 of time on ice.

It's dropped to 14:41 this season under Tocchet. He’s seventh among Flyers forwards in average time on ice and 11th among Flyers skaters in total minutes.

Tocchet’s decisions to limit Michkov’s shifts in specialty situations has sparked controversy. Michkov is sixth on the Flyers in average power-play ice time this season after leading the team last season. He also didn’t touch the ice during the 3-on-3 overtime period against the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 14.

Why has the usage dipped? The Russian sensation openly admitted his weaknesses in offseason conditioning, despite Danny Briere’s glowing praise of the training plan Michkov gave the Philadelphia front office after his rookie season. Tocchet confirmed media chatter about the conditioning concerns and added the caveat that an ankle injury impacted the offseason rhythm.

A player that shows up to training camp out of shape is simply due for limited usage for conditioning reasons and for accountability reasons.

Michkov's Shortcomings

Michkov has also struggled with puck support responsibilities this season. He’s cheated too aggressively away from the defensive zone hoping for transition scoring chances. The tendency leads him to skate backwards through the neutral zone while his teammates skate in transition, despite Tocchet’s repeated emphasis on breaking the habit.

The Flyers failed to convert on a late power play in an eventual overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 11. Tocchet downplayed his decision to limit ice time for Matvei Michkov and Owen Tippett on the man advantage.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

However, Michkov showed three games later that his volatility for costly turnovers should lead a coach to think twice about his power-play minutes in the third period. The winger carelessly fumbled a puck that handed the Montreal Canadiens a shorthanded (ultimately unsuccessful) scoring chance and an opportunity to cut a 3-1 lead in half.

Multiple factors inside and outside Tocchet’s control play into the usage of his most gifted offensive player. However, NHL coaches assign shifts based on short-term success enough to open the door for effective players to increase their ice time. Recent AHL call-up Carl Grundstrom, for instance, played 15:48 against Montreal while Michkov played 14:06.

Michkov’s poor conditioning, defensive shortcomings, and scoring regression all impact his usage to varying degrees.

The Root of Flyers Conversations

The flaws in Michkov’s game are part of the reality for a developing player with tremendous skill and a bright NHL future – not an indictment on the head coach, an indicator of a looming trade, or a detrimental blow to his future.

The nature of Flyers conversations on a macrolevel drives narratives about Matvei Michkov and his ice time on a microlevel.

Philadelphia fans cheered Briere for spending the seventh-overall pick in 2023 on a player that planted hope for a long-term rebuild in the same way Eric Lindros sparked excitement for the franchise in the 1990s. They'll naturally fixate on his every move.

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

Tocchet’s “lightning rod” label ties into the mentality of the same sports fan base hyper focused on any and all storylines between A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts. A Flyers franchise buried in the local headlines the past decade should welcome the passion.

Michkov hasn’t gained his best rhythm in 2025-26. His failure to prepare for the season properly contradicts the killer edge that the organization praised during his rookie season.

However, as discussed by Jason Myrtetus, the short-term growing pains don’t indicate a drastic change in the organization’s outlook on their young star just weeks after his 21st birthday.