Flyers vs Sabres Odds, Spread, and Total

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 13: Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers reacts during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 13, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Flyers and Sabres meet Thursday night in Buffalo with both teams carrying momentum — Philadelphia stacking points in the standings, Buffalo finally stacking wins. Puck drop at KeyBank Center is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

Philadelphia (17-9-6) enters the season series' second installment with a 7-4-2 road record after earning a 4-1 road win at Montreal on Tuesday. The Flyers own a plus-4 goal differential, leaning on timely scoring and solid goaltending. Trevor Zegras leads the club with 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists), while Travis Konecny has 20 assists.

Buffalo (14-14-4) returns home riding a three-game winning streak after sweeping the final leg of a six-game road trip. The Sabres are 9-5-2 at home and average three goals per game, led by Tage Thompson's 16 goals and 29 points. Rasmus Dahlin paces the blue line with 22 assists.

In the net, Alex Lyon has won his last three starts for Buffalo, while Daniel Vladar owns a 2.41 GAA and .910 save percentage for Philadelphia.

The Flyers won the first meeting 5-2 on Dec. 3, scoring three goals in 59 seconds to lead the season series 1-0.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-203)

Sabres -1.5 (+178)

Money line

Flyers +133

Sabres -138

Total

Over 6.5 (+113)

Under 6.5 (-133)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Sabres Betting Trends

The Flyers are 11-2 against the spread in road matchups.

The Sabres are 9-7 against the spread when playing at home.

The total has gone under in five of the Flyers' past six games.

The total has gone under in eight of the Sabres' last 11 contests.

The Flyers have won four of the last six matchups with the Sabres.

The over has hit in 14 of the last 17 meetings between these teams.

Flyers vs Sabres Injury Reports

Flyers

Tyson Foerster, RW — Injured reserve, arm.

Sabres

Jason Zucker, RW — Injured reserve, lower body.

Colten Ellis, G — Injured reserve, concussion.

Peyton Krebs, C — Day to day, illness.

Justin Danforth, C — Injured reserve, lower body.

Michael Kesselring, D — Day to day, lower body.

Jiri Kulich, C — Injured reserve, ear.

Flyers vs Sabres Predictions and Picks

"The Flyers have been the better team this season, having eight more points than the Sabres this season. But the Sabres have been playing their best hockey at home, where they have nine of their 14 wins. They have three straight wins, while the Flyers are 1-3 in their last four games and will be playing their third straight game on the road. Buffalo has a better offense and both a better power play and penalty kill, so I like them as home favorites in this spot." — Nikos Lagouretos, Sports Chat Place

"Interestingly, Buffalo's penalty killing has been terrific for most of the season, and the Sabres boast the third-best penalty-killing percentage in the NHL (84.9%). However, the Sabres have struggled to defend at even strength. Their goaltending has been bad, too, though Alex Lyon has done a great job through two starts and two relief appearances this month, posting a 2.01 GAA and a .929 save percentage. Anyway, I don't trust Lyon and the Sabres' defense." — Victor King, Winners and Whiners