ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Phillies Sign RHP Brad Keller To 2-Year Deal

Apart from their lineup underperforming, the bullpen was a clear issue for the Phillies in the playoffs. They just did not have the firepower outside of Jhoan Duran to trust…

Dylan MacKinnon
Brad Keller #40 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the eighth inning
(Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Apart from their lineup underperforming, the bullpen was a clear issue for the Phillies in the playoffs. They just did not have the firepower outside of Jhoan Duran to trust they could get through the late innings once their starter came out. An issue the Phillies hope will be corrected by their latest move. They signed RHP Brad Keller to a 2-year deal worth $22 million.

Keller was electric in 2025. He sported a 2.07 ERA. a 0.96 WHIP, and struck out 75 batters in 69.2 innings. It was by far the best season for the 29 year old pitcher. 2025 was the 1st time his ERA fell below 4.0 since 2020.

Before 2025, Keller spent 6 years with the Royals and split his 2024 season between the White Sox and Red Sox. 2024 was a rough season for him. His ERA ballooned to 5.44 across 41.1 innings. But before you worry that last year was a flash in the pan, the underlying stats show it was a real step forward, not just a lucky season.

His fastball gained nearly 4 miles per hour. His chase rate jumped from 27% to 30.4%. He generated far more ground balls. More importantly, he had more control, walking batters just 8% of the time, after having walk issues earlier in his career.

How Brad Keller Fits Into The Phillies Bullpen

Keller joins a bullpen that now features Jhoan Duran, Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering, Matt Straham, and Tanner Banks. They will likely still tinker with that, but you can expect Keller to be the main setup guy vs righties. Alvarado will be the setup guy vs lefties, and Duran the closer. That just leaves deciding what to do with Straham and Kerkering.

Both are under contract, but have struggled in the past two playoffs. The Phillies may look to upgrade there, but Kerkering had a solid season, and still has good stuff. They might want to see if he can take another step coming off his disastrous mistake that ended the season.

But at the very least, Brad Keller gives them one more arm in the bullpen whom they believe they can completely trust. If he is as good as he was last season, he will make a hell of a 1-2 punch with Jhoan Duran.

MLBPhiladelphia Phillies
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
Adolis Garcia, Phillies outfield
MLBHow Does Adolis García Impact Phillies Outfield Puzzle?Colin Newby
Adolis Garcia #53 of the Texas Rangers reacts after hitting a home run
MLBAdolis Garcia Gives Phillies The Right Power Bat They NeededDylan MacKinnon
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 19: Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates on second base after hitting a double against Ranger Suarez #55 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning in Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Chase Field on October 19, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Phillies // MLBPhillies In The Mix For A Ketel Marte TradeDylan MacKinnon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect