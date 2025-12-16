This Day in Sports History: December 16
December sports include the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League seasons, National Football League teams pushing for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, Grand Prix races,…
December sports include the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League seasons, National Football League teams pushing for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, Grand Prix races, UFC Fight Nights, and college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 16 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from this day included:
- 1918: Jack Dempsey knocked out Carl Morris in 14 seconds.
- 1923: The undefeated Canton Bulldogs repeated as NFL champions.
- 1929: The Chicago Black Hawks played their first game at Chicago Stadium and beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1.
- 1930: Golfer Bobby Jones was the first to win the James E. Sullivan Award for the best U.S. amateur athlete.
- 1940: Joe Louis defeated Al McCoy to win the world heavyweight boxing title after the match was stopped following the fifth round.
- 1945: The Cleveland Rams beat the Washington Redskins 15-14 and won the NFL Championship. It was the last game for the Rams before their move to Los Angeles.
- 1958: Real Madrid soccer player Raymond Kopa won the Ballon d'Or.
- 1962: New York Giants quarterback Y. A. Tittle set an NFL season touchdown pass record with 33.
- 1967: Wilt Chamberlain scored 68 points in a game against Chicago.
- 1972: The Miami Dolphins became the first and only team to finish the regular season and postseason with an undefeated record.
- 1973: O.J. Simpson became the first NFL running back to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.
- 1979: The USA beat Italy and won the Davis Cup in tennis.
- 1983: Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra was named the manager of the New York Yankees for his second stint with the team.
- 2010: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown as time expired. The Eagles beat the New York Giants 38-31, and it was the only game-winning punt-return touchdown in NFL history.
- 2012: Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. intercepted a Joe Flacco pass and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown.
- 2012: The Corinthians defeated Chelsea 1-0 and won the 2012 FIFA World Cup.
- 2014: Soccer star Thierry Henry announced his retirement as a player.
- 2019: Quarterback Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning's NFL record for career touchdown passes.
Three athletes who stood out on Dec. 16 were Jack Dempsey, O.J. Simpson, and Thierry Henry.
Dempsey was a 1920s cultural icon known as the Manassa Mauler, whose raw power, aggressive style, and record-breaking million-dollar fights helped transform boxing into mainstream mass entertainment. Simpson was an iconic American football star, famous as a Heisman-winning University of Southern California running back and an NFL Hall of Famer known for his explosive speed. Henry is known for being one of soccer's greatest forwards. His time with Arsenal was legendary, and he became the club's all-time top scorer.