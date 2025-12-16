Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds, Spread, and Total

Bookmakers aren't sure which way to turn as the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, set for an opening faceoff at 7 p.m. EST. Montreal is the money line favorite thanks to its home-ice scenario … but Philly is drawing as much betting action as an underdog can garner.

Both teams could be headed for seasons that blow away what they were able to do in 2024-25. Montreal takes the ice having earned points in each of its last three games, sporting a record of 17-11-4 to stand just six points shy of the Carolina Hurricanes' pace atop the Eastern Conference. The 16-9-6 Flyers have clearly dropped too many games that went to overtime, but they're still tied with Montreal at 38 points.

Philadelphia, however, is getting tall odds for a team that's been flat over the past week. The Flyers have lost five of their last seven, including both dates of their home-and-home series with Carolina, in which the Hurricanes won each outcome via shootouts. Considering that Philly has only won once in five tries in Montreal, it can only be the Canadiens' injury problems that are keeping Tuesday's odds so tight.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-213)

Canadiens -1.5 (+186)

Money line

Flyers +117

Canadiens -122

Total

Over 5.5 (-113)

Under 5.5 (+108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens Betting Trends

Montreal has beaten Philadelphia in four of the last five meetings at Bell Centre.

Betting totals have gone over in four of the last five Canadiens-Flyers games.

Totals have gone under in four of Philadelphia's previous five contests.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is still recovering from a ruptured triceps tendon.

Right winger Tyson Foerster is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis is out for the season with a back injury.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle is still on the injured reserve with a lower body injury.

Center Kirby Dach is on the injured reserve with a foot injury.

Center Alex Newhook is out until mid-March with an ankle injury.

Right winger Patrik Laine is out until February with an abdominal injury.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens Predictions and Picks

The rookie sniper Matvei Michkov offers a spark to a Flyers attack in which Trevor Zegras is the only forward on a point-per-game pace. But his coaches aren't showing much trust in the young playmaker. Justin Giampietro of The Hockey Writers notes Michkov has “been in (head coach Rick) Tocchet's dog house for over two months,” averaging 14:44 minutes of ice time. Tocchet believes he is out of shape.

Some of Montreal's skaters are out of shape in a worse way. The Habs' roster is thinned at center and on the wing thanks to injuries to players like Alex Newhook and Patrik Laine. Montreal's dicey goaltending finally improved via goalie Jakub Dobeš' 27 saves in Montreal's 4-1 win over Edmonton on Sunday.