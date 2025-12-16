How Does Adolis García Impact Phillies Outfield Puzzle?

The puzzle pieces are falling into place more clearly.

The Philadelphia Phillies signed veteran right fielder Adolis Garcia one week after their first major offseason deal with Kyle Schwarber.

How will the addition impact the overall dynamic of the outfield at Citizens Bank Park next summer?

Since Schwarber and Bryce Harper switched positions entering 2024, the Phillies rank 20th in WAR among outfielders while other World Series contenders depend on their outfield units for more production.

They’ll now hope for a better right-handed complement from Garcia with more questions about Harrison Bader’s future, expectations for Justin Crawford and Brandon Marsh, and an open door for young players to replace Nick Castellanos.

“We look at him (Garcia) as being our right fielder, and then we’re in a position where (we’re) basically pretty well set out there, because with Justin Crawford being able to play center or left, Brandon Marsh the other, mixed in with a little bit of Otto Kemp out there. (Johan) Rojas is a backup in center too and (Gabriel) Rincones (is) coming. We feel very good.” -Dave Dombrowski

Adolis Garcia

The baseball world fixated on Adolis Garcia in October 2023 when the Texas Rangers stormed through the MLB Postseason for their first World Series in franchise history. His 22 RBI were the most in a single postseason in MLB history.

Garcia slugged 39 home runs and set career highs in most major offensive categories as a key centerpiece for the Rangers in 2023. He’s shown considerable pop in his bat since he became a full-time major leaguer in 2021, averaging 30 home runs per 162 games with an impressive .441 career slugging percentage.

The playoff hero has slipped offensively the past two seasons. His 127 OPS+ in 2023 plummeted below the 100 MLB median to 98 in 2024 and 93 in 2025. The Phillies believe his struggles are based on approach more so than declining ability.

“He needs to be more under control with his swing. We don’t need him to hit the ball out of the ballpark on every swing or every at-bat… Our hitting coaches – to me, that’s one of the things they do very well with working with individuals. So, to me, it’s a matter of…not trying to do too much.” -Dave Dombrowski

His .293 career on-base percentage also ranks well below the .315 major league average from 2025. It dropped to .271 last season. His track record still earned him a one-year deal worth $10 million.

The Phillies will rely on a hitter turning 33 during spring training to reverse his declining numbers with a change of scenery in a lineup with legitimate protection surrounding him. They plan to send hitting coach Kevin Long or assistant Edwar Gonzalez to Tampa this winter to work with Garcia.

Adolis Garcia Batting Average On-Base Percentage Slugging Percentage OPS+ Home Runs 2021-22 .246 .293 .455 106 58 2023 .245 .328 .508 127 39 2024-25 .225 .278 .397 96 44 MLB Average

in 2025 .245 .315 .404 100 ---

Rob Thomson made no secret about an imperfection in his lineup after the 2025 season. The Phillies leaned heavily on left-handed hitters. They’ll now lose Castellanos, and fellow righties J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm have uncertain futures with the club.

Garcia is the established right-handed hitter the Phillies inevitably needed to add. The Rangers depended on him as an everyday right fielder for most of the past five seasons. He’s hit both right-handed and left-handed pitching well in his best career seasons, and shortcomings in his split stats from 2025 reflect more on his overall regression than matchup weaknesses.

The Phillies have notoriously struggled with plate discipline in recent seasons. Their aggressive lineup swings hard and often to reach the top 10 in most offensive categories. However, they also ranked 28th of 30 MLB teams last season with a 30.3% chase rate.

Garcia will replace Castellanos, Philadelphia’s worst culprit, with a similarly high chase rate that ranked in the 10th percentile of major league hitters last season. His high whiff rate and strikeout rate also won’t complement free swingers in the order.

"El Bombi" won a Gold Glove in 2023. He leads the majors with 48 outfield assists since 2021, the season he became a full-time player with Texas. The Phillies ranked 19th in outfield assists during the five-year span. Although his arm strength will add to their outfield defense, his sprint speed has declined in recent seasons. It’s fair to wonder if a player in the back half of his career will have the best range in right field.

The former ALCS MVP stole 13 bases in 17 tries last season. He's stolen 74 in his career.

Phillies Outfield Picture

The Phillies developed their most effective recent outfield rotation after acquiring Bader at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline. The addition created an internal competition that accentuated the strengths of Marsh and Max Kepler while offsetting the unit’s weaknesses with platoon advantages.

Adding Garcia is a step towards creating a similar dynamic with new parts. The $10 million investment likely means that Bader will leave in free agency. Dombrowski has spoken transparently about the plan to lose Castellanos and Kepler and enter spring training with eyes on Justin Crawford as a potential everyday player.

“If you’re going to give Crawford an opportunity, you’ve got to give it to him. That’s where we are. We’re going to give him the opportunity to go out there and have a chance to play a lot.” -Dave Dombrowski

Crawford comes with offensive and defensive questions. The talented prospect mastered Triple-A pitching with a .334 batting average with Lehigh Valley last season. However, his tendency to hit the ball on the ground concerns scouts who consider the impact of spray charts on major league defense and the growing shift toward launch angle and power swings.

Josh Norris of Baseball America revealed that some MLB organizations ranked Crawford in the third percentile of minor league center fielders based on their internal analytics. His need for improvement going back on balls hit toward the wall will force the Phillies into a tough evaluation of whether Crawford begins his career in left field or center field.

Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dombrowski has become increasingly open to platoon advantages in recent seasons. After another down season for Marsh against left-handers with a .197 average and .576 OPS, the front office won’t expect Thomson to pencil him into the lineup without a handedness advantage.

The Phillies will arrive in Clearwater optimistic about late-blooming 26-year-old prospect Otto Kemp as a potential contributor. A confident performance in the spring, especially against left-handed pitching, could earn him a platoon role with Marsh.

Marsh’s experience in center might also alleviate some pressure on Crawford to hold down the outfield’s most difficult position. If Thomson develops an effective rotation, he might use Crawford in left while Marsh handles the bulk of the starts while sliding the rookie to center in Kemp’s starts.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. also brings strengths against right-handed pitching, while Weston Wilson has solidly contributed off the bench against lefties in a 4-A role the past three seasons. The Phillies won't enter the season with expectations for Rojas as a key lineup contributor.

Upcoming MLB Offseason Moves

The Phillies’ offseason puzzle depends on J.T. Realmuto – and always has. Re-signing Kyle Schwarber was nearly a given, but their decision about investing big money in an aging free agent catcher will force other dominoes to fall.

Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

If Realmuto leaves, the Phillies will suddenly pursue other catching options and operate with an incredibly different budget. Would the available money open the door to sign Cody Bellinger and change the entire outfield dynamic with another everyday outfielder? Although Dombrowski hasn't shown interest publicly, a World Series contender won't simply lose a top catcher and move on.

A potential Alec Bohm trade might also force Kemp and Wilson into part-time roles at third base. Subtracting Realmuto or Bohm on top of Castellanos leaving the Phillies outfield would force the need to add another right-hander besides Adolis Garcia.

The picture has become clearer, but it’s far from a finished product.