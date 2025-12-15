Adolis Garcia Gives Phillies The Right Power Bat They Needed

ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Adolis Garcia #53 of the Texas Rangers reacts after hitting a home run
For the past several years, the Phillies have had one consistent need. A Righty Power bat. They have lacked pop from that side of the plate since Rhys Hoskins went down with an injury in 2023, and left in FA the following yar. But they might have finally filled that hole. Per Francys Romero, the Phillies and OF Adolis Garcia agreed to a 1-year deal for $10 million.

Garcia is coming off a down year where he hit just 19 HRs and saw his OPS fall under .700. But before that, Garcia was a consistent source of power for the Rangers. He hit 122 HRs total in the prior 4 seasons, including 2 seasons with over 30 HRS.

More importantly, he is a guy with a track record of post-season success. The Rangers only made the playoffs once in the past 5 years. But the one year they made it, they won the World Series, thanks in large part to the bat of Adolis Garcia.

Garcia hit .323/.382/.726/1.108 with 8 HRs and 22 RBIs in 22 games. He was named ALCS MVP after hitting 5 HRs to help lift his team over the Astros. He got banged up in the World Series, but still hit .300 with a HR in the 10 at-bats he took.

For the Phillies, they get a cheap buy-low option who at worst is still better than the right-handed options they had in the OF last year. At best, they get a guy who will hit around 30 bombs from that side of the plate, and continue to rake when the calendar turns to October.

Garcia is likely the Nick Castellanos replacement. The Phillies are actively shopping him, and if they can't move him, they might just cut him. It still leaves a hole in either LF or CF, depending on where they decide to play Justin Crawford.

