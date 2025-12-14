Get-Right Game or Simply the Raiders? Eagles Dominate in 31–0 Shutout

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles takes a hand off during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Was this a get-right performance for the Philadelphia Eagles, or merely a dominant showing against one of the NFL’s worst teams? That question will loom large all week as the Eagles turn their attention to Saturday afternoon’s matchup with the Washington Commanders.

There is no disputing one thing: the Las Vegas Raiders are a bad football team. At 2–12, their record speaks for itself, yet somehow they looked even worse on Sunday. Still, the cliché holds true — you can only play the team on your schedule. And against the opponent placed in front of them, the Eagles delivered a complete, wire-to-wire performance in a 31–0 victory.

A Defensive Masterclass

Let’s begin with the Eagles’ defense, because this performance demands attention.

The Raiders entered the game with the worst offense in the NFL, and the Eagles ensured it stayed that way. Philadelphia allowed just 75 total yards for the entire game — only 66 of which came against the starters — an astonishing average of 1.8 yards per play. Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett finished with 29 net passing yards. Yes, 29. That is not a typo.

The pressure was relentless. The Eagles recorded four sacks, with Brandon Graham leading the way with two in what may have been his best performance since returning from retirement. Moro Ojomo and Nolan Smith each added a sack of their own. Nakobe Dean was everywhere, finishing with two tackles for loss, while his linebacker counterpart Zack Baun came up with an interception. The result was the Eagles’ first shutout of the season — and one of the most dominant defensive outings in recent memory.

Offensive Balance Returns

The offense also showed signs of life — and perhaps more importantly, a return to a winning formula.

Before the starters were pulled with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Eagles had already scored 31 points, their highest total in six games. The contrast from Monday night’s loss to the Chargers could not have been more stark. In that game, the Eagles dropped back to throw more than 40 times — a formula that has never worked with Jalen Hurts at quarterback (0-6 in his career throwing 40 or more pass attempts).

Sunday, the approach changed. With Hurts in the game, the Eagles threw just 15 passes and ran the ball 33 times. Hurts himself carried the ball seven times. The playcalling featured more under-center looks, increased pre-snap motion, and a healthy mix of RPOs and designed quarterback runs — all staples of the Eagles’ most successful offensive stretches.

The results showed up on third down, where the Eagles’ starters converted 7 of 9 opportunities (78%). Entering the game, Philadelphia ranked 28th in the NFL on third down at just 34%. While facing the Raiders’ 30th-ranked third-down defense certainly helped, improvement is improvement. The NFL’s top red-zone offense also delivered, scoring touchdowns on three of four trips inside the 20. The lone miss came after a dropped touchdown by Dallas Goedert.

Hurts Responds

Perhaps the most encouraging sign was Jalen Hurts himself.

Less than a week removed from arguably the worst performance of his career, Hurts responded with poise and efficiency. He finished 12-of-15 for 175 yards and three touchdowns, posting a near-perfect passer rating of 154.9. Add in seven carries for 39 yards — and, most importantly, zero turnovers — and it was a reminder of what makes Hurts a quality NFL starter: resilience.

What Does It Mean?

With the win, the Eagles improved to 9–5, and the NFC East appears all but secured. But the goal was never simply to win the division.

The real question remains unanswered: was this the turning point the Eagles desperately needed, or just a dominant afternoon against a clearly inferior opponent? That answer will come in the weeks ahead.