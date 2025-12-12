Las Vegas Raiders vs Philadelphia Eagles: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Las Vegas Raiders look to end a seven-game losing streak and try to mess up the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff seeding. These teams will battle it out on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.

The Raiders are 2-11 and last in the AFC West Division. They just lost to the Denver Broncos at home 24-17. It was a close first quarter but then Denver scored 17 points in a row. Las Vegas scored a touchdown late in the game and kicked a field goal as time expired to cover the spread. The Raiders didn't do well on third down stops, and they lost in total yards 356-229. Las Vegas lost in rushing yards 152-40. The Broncos had the ball a lot and both teams didn't turn the ball over. The Raiders were 1-for-2 in the red zone and 1-for-3 in red zone stops.

The Eagles are 8-5 and first in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road 22-19 in overtime. It was a back and forth game of field goals and defense. Philly did okay on third down conversions and won in total yards 365-275. The Eagles won in passing yards 231-106 but lost in rushing yards 169-134. Philly lost in time of possession and went 0-for-2 in the red zone. The game was decided on turnovers, which the Eagles lost 5-3.

Spread

Raiders +11.5 (-104)

Eagles -11.5 (-104)

Money line

Raiders +614

Eagles -669

Total

OVER 38.5 (+100)

UNDER 38.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Raiders vs Eagles Betting Trends

Las Vegas is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Las Vegas' last six games.

Las Vegas is 0-7 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Philadelphia's last five games.

Philadelphia is 14-5 SU in its last 19 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Philadelphia's last six games against Las Vegas.

Raiders vs Eagles Injury Reports

Las Vegas Raiders

Maxx Crosby, DE - Questionable

Geno Smith, QB - Doubtful

Michael Mayer, TE - Questionable

Alex Bachman, WR - Questionable

Kyu Blu Kelly, CB - Injured reserve

Ian Thomas, TE - Questionable

Jackson Powers-Johnson, G - Injured reserve

Brennan Jackson, LB - Injured reserve

Kolton Miller, OT - Injured reserve

Philadelphia Eagles

Lane Johnson, OT - Questionable

Jalen Carter, DT - Questionable

Myles Hinton, OT - Injured reserve

Willie Lampkin, C - Injured reserve

Andrew Mukuba, S - Injured reserve

Azeez Ojulari, LB - Injured reserve

Charley Hughlett, LS - Injured reserve

Ogbo Okoronkwo. DE - Injured reserve

Cameron Williams, OT - Injured reserve

Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured reserve

Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured reserve

Raiders vs Eagles Predictions and Picks

Las Vegas is currently ranked 26th in passing yards, 32nd in rushing yards, 32nd in points scored, and 24th in points against. The Raiders' offense is averaging just over 15 points per game. Quarterback Geno Smith is likely to miss this game due to an injury and Kenny Pickett is expected to start. Las Vegas will need rookie running back Ashton Jeanty to have a big game and try to get some production for this below average offense. Three of their last four losses have been by double digits.

Philadelphia is ranked 22nd in passing yards, 22nd in rushing yards, 19th in points scored, and tied for ninth in points allowed. The Eagles have lost three games in a row and two of those defeats were by three points or fewer. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw just four interceptions against the Chargers and almost half of his passes were incomplete. The passing offense continues to struggle and overall, the offense is trying to find rhythm again. Philly is still in a good spot for the division title and would like to get things right again and try and get a good spot in playoff seeding.

Best Bet: Eagles Spread