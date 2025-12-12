Las Vegas Raiders vs Philadelphia Eagles: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Las Vegas Raiders look to end a seven-game losing streak and try to mess up the Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff seeding. These teams will battle it out Sunday at 1p.
The Las Vegas Raiders look to end a seven-game losing streak and try to mess up the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff seeding. These teams will battle it out on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.
The Raiders are 2-11 and last in the AFC West Division. They just lost to the Denver Broncos at home 24-17. It was a close first quarter but then Denver scored 17 points in a row. Las Vegas scored a touchdown late in the game and kicked a field goal as time expired to cover the spread. The Raiders didn't do well on third down stops, and they lost in total yards 356-229. Las Vegas lost in rushing yards 152-40. The Broncos had the ball a lot and both teams didn't turn the ball over. The Raiders were 1-for-2 in the red zone and 1-for-3 in red zone stops.
The Eagles are 8-5 and first in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road 22-19 in overtime. It was a back and forth game of field goals and defense. Philly did okay on third down conversions and won in total yards 365-275. The Eagles won in passing yards 231-106 but lost in rushing yards 169-134. Philly lost in time of possession and went 0-for-2 in the red zone. The game was decided on turnovers, which the Eagles lost 5-3.
Spread
- Raiders +11.5 (-104)
- Eagles -11.5 (-104)
Money line
- Raiders +614
- Eagles -669
Total
- OVER 38.5 (+100)
- UNDER 38.5 (-108)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Raiders vs Eagles Betting Trends
- Las Vegas is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Las Vegas' last six games.
- Las Vegas is 0-7 SU in its last seven games.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of Philadelphia's last five games.
- Philadelphia is 14-5 SU in its last 19 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Philadelphia's last six games against Las Vegas.
Raiders vs Eagles Injury Reports
Las Vegas Raiders
- Maxx Crosby, DE - Questionable
- Geno Smith, QB - Doubtful
- Michael Mayer, TE - Questionable
- Alex Bachman, WR - Questionable
- Kyu Blu Kelly, CB - Injured reserve
- Ian Thomas, TE - Questionable
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, G - Injured reserve
- Brennan Jackson, LB - Injured reserve
- Kolton Miller, OT - Injured reserve
Philadelphia Eagles
- Lane Johnson, OT - Questionable
- Jalen Carter, DT - Questionable
- Myles Hinton, OT - Injured reserve
- Willie Lampkin, C - Injured reserve
- Andrew Mukuba, S - Injured reserve
- Azeez Ojulari, LB - Injured reserve
- Charley Hughlett, LS - Injured reserve
- Ogbo Okoronkwo. DE - Injured reserve
- Cameron Williams, OT - Injured reserve
- Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured reserve
- Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured reserve
Raiders vs Eagles Predictions and Picks
Las Vegas is currently ranked 26th in passing yards, 32nd in rushing yards, 32nd in points scored, and 24th in points against. The Raiders' offense is averaging just over 15 points per game. Quarterback Geno Smith is likely to miss this game due to an injury and Kenny Pickett is expected to start. Las Vegas will need rookie running back Ashton Jeanty to have a big game and try to get some production for this below average offense. Three of their last four losses have been by double digits.
Philadelphia is ranked 22nd in passing yards, 22nd in rushing yards, 19th in points scored, and tied for ninth in points allowed. The Eagles have lost three games in a row and two of those defeats were by three points or fewer. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw just four interceptions against the Chargers and almost half of his passes were incomplete. The passing offense continues to struggle and overall, the offense is trying to find rhythm again. Philly is still in a good spot for the division title and would like to get things right again and try and get a good spot in playoff seeding.
Best Bet: Eagles Spread
The Raiders got off to a decent start against the Broncos, but then the offense didn't do anything until garbage time. They can't run the ball and will probably continue to tank for the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Eagles are back home and should get the offense back on track.