Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread, and Totals

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates a basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 07, 2025 in Philadelphia.

The Indiana Pacers will face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. EST on Friday. The Pacers are playing much better basketball than they were at the start of the season, which is admittedly a low bar. Even so, Indiana has won four of their last six games, only losing to the Denver Nuggets and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Sixers have utilized their own 4-2 stretch to push themselves to 13-10, good for sixth in the Eastern Conference.

A huge part of Indiana's improved play is their return to health. The team is obviously still without star guard Tyrese Haliburton, but the rest of the roster has more or less recovered, with the exception of forward Obi Toppin and guard Ben Sheppard. Key pieces like guards Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard are back in the lineup, adding some sorely needed firepower to play alongside forward Pascal Siakam. Even with those additions, the Pacers are still outgunned by Philadelphia, making this a somewhat lopsided matchup.

To be fair, most teams are outgunned by the Sixers. Philadelphia has gone through a similar recovery process, with forward Paul George and center Joel Embiid both returning to action recently. With them on the court, the Sixers are quietly one of the deeper teams in the NBA, with a rotation of 10 guys capable of handling solid NBA workloads. A contest against Indiana presents a good opportunity for the Sixers to continue their win streak and start running downhill.

Spread

Pacers +7.5 (+100)

76ers -7.5 (-104)

Money line

Pacers +270

76ers -285

Totals

Over 226.5 (+100)

Under 226.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pacers vs 76ers Betting Trends

The Pacers are 13-11 ATS this year.

The Pacers are 5-6 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 15-9 in Indiana's games.

The Sixers are 13-10 ATS this season.

The Sixers are 2-5 ATS when they enter the game as a home favorite.

The under is 8-6 when Philadelphia plays at home.

Pacers vs 76ers Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers

Ben Sheppard, G - Out.

Obi Toppin, F - Out.

Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Out.

Pacers vs 76ers Prediction and Pick

While the Pacers have been playing better basketball lately, it is hard to back them in this contest. Only one of their six wins has come against a playoff-caliber opponent, and all of their recent wins were against teams with losing records. The Sixers are not the best team in the East, but they are still a competent, winning basketball team, which has consistently spelled trouble for the Pacers.