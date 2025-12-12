Christian Dvorak Could Become Key Indicator of Flyers Rebuild

The first period ticked away with the San Jose Sharks ahead 1-0. The Philadelphia Flyers had dominated the puck possession, scoring chances, and shots on goal with nothing to show for it.

A burst of speed and an impressive breakaway finish from veteran center Christian Dvorak tied the game heading into the first intermission. The Flyers ultimately breezed by the Sharks in a convincing 4-1 victory.

The turning point goal transitioned the Flyers into a dominant effort. Dvorak’s impressive start and future with the Flyers might similarly become a symbol of a transition past the organization’s rebuild.

Christian Dvorak

Dvorak burst out of the gates with an impressive scoring pace early in the season. A 10th-year player with middling offensive numbers throughout his career was due for a letdown from his unsustainably high shooting percentage that earned him six goals in his first 18 games.

However, another recent surge has again landed him third on the Flyers in points with seven goals and 14 assists in 29 games. He followed up the turning point goal against the Sharks with a late assist and another two-point effort against the Vegas Golden Knights. The 29-year-old is on pace to set career highs with 20 goals and 40 assists.

Dvorak has also finished nine consecutive seasons above the 50% median in the faceoff circle. He’s continued the strong performance with a 55.1% faceoff win rate with the Flyers.

The former Montreal Canadien's all-around skill set has offset some of the shortcomings of Trevor Zegras, a center/wing hybrid who has played on Dvorak’s line most of the 2025-26 season.

When Dvorak joined Bill Colarulo and Ricky Bottalico on Unfiltered, he passed the credit for recent success to his linemates Zegras and Travis Konecny.

“Great teammates, great linemates. It’s been just a lot of fun coming to the rink. It’s a good group. I felt welcomed right away. That helps a lot too just being comfortable and being with good linemates too. I’ve pretty much been with Trevor (Zegras) the whole season, just a high hockey IQ guy. He’s always making the right plays. He’s so skilled out there. You’ve just got to get open for him, and he’ll find you. Recently, playing with TK (Konecny), same thing. High IQ guy, high compete. There’s just two easy guys to play with.” -Christian Dvorak on 97.5 The Fanatic

Zegras told a different side of the story to Jason Myrtetus on the game broadcast during the first intermission against Vegas.

“It’s really just Christian. He’s amazing.” -Trevor Zegras on 97.5 The Fanatic

Indicator of Rebuilding Timeline

Danny Briere stopped just short of a full admission Christian Dvorak isn’t worth a $5.4 million annual salary when the Flyers signed the veteran center in July. A one-year deal carried minimal risk despite the overpay.

The Flyers needed help down the middle, and they spent for a player who could help them compete in 2025-26. They also acquired contributors Dan Vladar and Trevor Zegras in a step toward contention.

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

Analysts instantly speculated that the Flyers expected they could flip Dvorak at the NHL Trade Deadline if the situation called for it. However, Briere ideally hopes to avoid creating holes by subtracting contributing NHL players.

The seller’s approach has sunk the Flyers the past two seasons. They will instead consider the cost of a blockbuster trade for Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks. A splashy acquisition could immediately signal the end of low expectations in the NHL standings.

However, if the front office doesn't shop at the top of the market, how will they handle short-term plans? Dvorak’s skill set would appeal to a Stanley Cup contender interested in a bottom-six center on the trade market in March. The Flyers hope their internal center options – especially Jett Luchanko – will command ice time in the long-term plans.