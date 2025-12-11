This Day in Sports History: December 11

Sports in December include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL teams pushing for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, Grand Prix races, UFC Fight Nights, and some college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 11 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Lujack was a two-time unanimous All-American and was named the Associated Press Athlete of the Year in 1947. Sakic is the franchise leader in goals, assists, and points for the Colorado Avalanche and holds the NHL record for most playoff overtime goals. Sloan was best known for his long tenure with the Utah Jazz, where he led the team to 15 consecutive playoff appearances and two NBA Finals. He was also a celebrated, tenacious player for the Chicago Bulls, and they retired his jersey number.