Golden Knights vs Flyers Odds, Spread, and Total
Carter Hart's return might grab the headlines, but the Flyers are more interested in protecting home ice when Vegas comes into Philadelphia on Thursday night. Puck drop at Xfinity Mobile Arena is at 7 p.m. EST, with the broadcast on ESPN.
The former Flyers goaltender made his season debut last week and has gone 2-0-1 with a 2.80 goals against average and .889 save percentage.
Vegas (14-6-9) fell in a shootout loss to the Islanders on Tuesday. Jack Eichel (38 points) continues to drive a Golden Knights offense that has scored at least three goals in five straight, with Tomas Hertl leading the team with 13 goals.
Philadelphia (16-9-3) has taken five of its last seven, including Tuesday's 4-1 win over San Jose that featured Travis Konecny's 500th career point and a steady defensive effort that kept the Sharks to 18 shots. The Flyers have allowed just 2.6 goals per game over their last 10.
Goaltending will be in the spotlight. Whether the Flyers see Hart or Akira Schmid, Vegas enters with a .903 combined save percentage from the tandem. Philadelphia counters with Dan Vladar, who has taken control of the net with an 11-5-1 record and a 2.50 GAA.
Spread
- Golden Knights -1.5 (+170)
- Flyers +1.5 (-194)
Money line
- Golden Knights -150
- Flyers +144
Total
- Over 5.5 (-113)
- Under 5.5 (+104)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Golden Knights vs Flyers Betting Trends
- The Golden Knights are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games.
- The Flyers are 7-3 against the spread in their past 10 matchups.
- The Golden Knights have won four of their last five games.
- The total has gone under in six of the Flyers' previous nine home games.
- The Golden Knights have won five of the past six meetings with the Flyers.
- The over has hit in four of the last five matchups between these teams.
Golden Knights vs Flyers Injury Reports
Golden Knights
- Alex Pietrangelo, D — Injured reserve (hip).
- William Karlsson, C — Injured reserve (lower body).
- Adin Hill, G — Injured reserve (lower body).
- Jeremy Lauzon, D — Injured reserve (undisclosed).
- Jakub Demek, C — injured reserve (undisclosed).
Flyers
- Rasmus Ristolainen, D — Injured reserve (triceps).
- Tyson Foerster, RW — Injured reserve (upper body).
- Cam York, D — Day to day (upper body).
Golden Knights vs Flyers Predictions and Picks
"This matchup features a contrast of styles — Vegas' puck-control offense vs Philadelphia's structured defensive system. The Flyers' home-ice advantage matters, but Vegas is too good on the road and has the elite puck possession edge." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays
"Vegas looks like the side to back here, even coming off that 5–4 shootout loss to the Islanders on Tuesday. The Golden Knights showed resilience in that game ... and they continue to generate offense at a steady clip, averaging 3.1 goals per game (14th) with one of the league's best shot totals (29.8 per game, 6th) .... With the Knights' balanced scoring and structured defense (2.9 goals against per game, 12th; 25.0 shots allowed, third), Vegas has the tools to control tempo and outlast the Flyers in this matchup." — Dean Whitaker, Winners and Whiners
"Vegas had their winning streak snapped in their last game in a shootout, but they are rolling right now and have scored four goals in three of their last five. The Golden Knights are 7-2-5 on the road this year, while the Flyers are 10-5-2 at home. Philadelphia has alternated wins and losses over their last five games, and they are only scoring 2.86 goals per game. Both teams have had solid starts to the season, but Vegas is red hot and they have been elite at getting points on the road. Take the Golden Knights here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place