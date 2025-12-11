Golden Knights vs Flyers Odds, Spread, and Total

Carter Hart's return might grab the headlines, but the Flyers are more interested in protecting home ice when Vegas comes into Philadelphia on Thursday night. Puck drop at Xfinity Mobile Arena is at 7 p.m. EST, with the broadcast on ESPN.

The former Flyers goaltender made his season debut last week and has gone 2-0-1 with a 2.80 goals against average and .889 save percentage.

Vegas (14-6-9) fell in a shootout loss to the Islanders on Tuesday. Jack Eichel (38 points) continues to drive a Golden Knights offense that has scored at least three goals in five straight, with Tomas Hertl leading the team with 13 goals.

Philadelphia (16-9-3) has taken five of its last seven, including Tuesday's 4-1 win over San Jose that featured Travis Konecny's 500th career point and a steady defensive effort that kept the Sharks to 18 shots. The Flyers have allowed just 2.6 goals per game over their last 10.

Goaltending will be in the spotlight. Whether the Flyers see Hart or Akira Schmid, Vegas enters with a .903 combined save percentage from the tandem. Philadelphia counters with Dan Vladar, who has taken control of the net with an 11-5-1 record and a 2.50 GAA.

Spread

Golden Knights -1.5 (+170)

Flyers +1.5 (-194)

Money line

Golden Knights -150

Flyers +144

Total

Over 5.5 (-113)

Under 5.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Golden Knights vs Flyers Betting Trends

The Golden Knights are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Flyers are 7-3 against the spread in their past 10 matchups.

The Golden Knights have won four of their last five games.

The total has gone under in six of the Flyers' previous nine home games.

The Golden Knights have won five of the past six meetings with the Flyers.

The over has hit in four of the last five matchups between these teams.

Golden Knights vs Flyers Injury Reports

Golden Knights

Alex Pietrangelo, D — Injured reserve (hip).

William Karlsson, C — Injured reserve (lower body).

Adin Hill, G — Injured reserve (lower body).

Jeremy Lauzon, D — Injured reserve (undisclosed).

Jakub Demek, C — injured reserve (undisclosed).

Flyers

Rasmus Ristolainen, D — Injured reserve (triceps).

Tyson Foerster, RW — Injured reserve (upper body).

Cam York, D — Day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

"This matchup features a contrast of styles — Vegas' puck-control offense vs Philadelphia's structured defensive system. The Flyers' home-ice advantage matters, but Vegas is too good on the road and has the elite puck possession edge." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays

"Vegas looks like the side to back here, even coming off that 5–4 shootout loss to the Islanders on Tuesday. The Golden Knights showed resilience in that game ... and they continue to generate offense at a steady clip, averaging 3.1 goals per game (14th) with one of the league's best shot totals (29.8 per game, 6th) .... With the Knights' balanced scoring and structured defense (2.9 goals against per game, 12th; 25.0 shots allowed, third), Vegas has the tools to control tempo and outlast the Flyers in this matchup." — Dean Whitaker, Winners and Whiners