Eagles-Raiders Matchup Has A Dooming Parallel From 2023 Season

Comparisons to the disastrous 2023 season are swirling. The Philadelphia Eagles have shown concerning volatility during a three-game losing streak that’s eerily similar to the characteristics of a team that lost six of its final seven games after starting the 2023 season 10-1.

The bottom fell out for the Eagles in 2023 in an embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on New Year’s Eve in Philadelphia.

The visiting Las Vegas Raiders – with Kenny Pickett under center – have a chance to stamp yet another glaring similarity between two Eagles teams that somehow sandwich the Super Bowl LIX champions.

Will history repeat itself in a dooming upset?

2025 Raiders & 2023 Cardinals

The 2023 Eagles entered Week 17 as 12-point favorites against a 3-12 Cardinals team with clearer interests in draft position. However, Philadelphia’s 11-4 record didn’t account for the stunning fragility of their 10-1 start.

Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon exposed the weaknesses of his former defense. The Cardinals held the ball for 39:39 and gained 449 total yards. Kyler Murray led all four of their second-half possessions to the end zone with 70 or more yards on each drive.

The Eagles allowed their worst opponent success rate since 2006 in a matchup against Peyton Manning and the Colts. The bizarre coaching defensive shuffle from Sean Desai to Matt Patricia had officially failed.

The 2025 Eagles have lost three consecutive games. They’re again reeling with dysfunction on offense, a brutal slump from Jalen Hurts, a struggling first-year coordinator, and tension surrounding every single aspect of the season.

Will the Raiders recreate the nightmare scenario from 2023? They travel to Philadelphia with a 2-11 record as 11.5-point underdogs. After a 2-4 start, they’ve dropped seven consecutive games and fired locally notorious offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

When the Cardinals entered Lincoln Financial Field on New Year’s Eve two years ago, there was no logical reason to pick them to win. The upset reversed the narrative of the Eagles as a talented team in a slump. It instead exposed the volatility that characterizes the franchise’s highs and lows in the most intense market in the NFL.

An Eagles loss to the Raiders in Week 15 would underscore the same point even more dramatically.

The Real Difference Between the 2023 & 2025 Eagles

Jeremy Fowler told Kincade & Salciunas that disagreements between Hurts and Nick Sirianni shaped the Eagles offense in 2023 in a way that isn’t apparent in 2025.

"The differences in those seasons was there was some pretty clear tension between Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts (in 2023). I don't think that's there this time. I can't speak exactly on that. What I'm saying is I haven't sensed that there's a beef there." -Jeremy Fowler on 97.5 The Fanatic

However, the more obvious difference between the two teams is on the opposite side of the ball.

Vic Fangio established himself as the best defensive coordinator in the NFL in Philadelphia’s dominant Super Bowl LIX victory. His experience and innovative approach outweigh what Desai and Patricia brought to the table two years ago.

The Eagles rank 22nd in the NFL in total yardage against (15th in pass defense, 26th in rush defense). They sit in the middle of the NFL pack in most other traditional categories.

However, the advanced stats evaluate them more favorably. They rank 10th in opponent success rate and ninth in opponent EPA per play, two of the NFL's most common analytical measures. They've also held opponents to 20.8 points per game, ranking ninth.

The real point of confidence, however, is their performance since the bye week. The Eagles defense has flashed in signature performances against the Packers, Lions, and Chargers.

The acquisition of Jaelan Phillips has added a reliable edge rusher the Eagles lacked earlier in the season. Fangio has utilized a healthy Nakobe Dean, whose athleticism has shone on fierce blitzes up the middle from the linebacker position.

Jalyx Hunt broke out against the Chargers with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Hunt and Nolan Smith create flexibility for Fangio to deploy his complex scheme with sim pressures and stunt plays.

Shortcomings in Weeks 12 and 13 against the Cowboys and Bears reminded the Eagles that the NFL is an offensive league. They won’t return to the Super Bowl without a drastic and unexpected turnaround on offense.

However, their defense has shown a level of competence that the 2023 Eagles simply didn’t have to their advantage against weaker teams like the Raiders.