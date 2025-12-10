The Real Free Agent Domino of the Phillies Offseason

The first domino has fallen at the MLB Winter Meetings in Orlando.

The Philadelphia Phillies re-signed Kyle Schwarber on a five-year contract. The $150 million investment is hardly a surprise after John Middleton nearly swore to it in July.

What comes next?

Ranger Suarez (somehow) entered the MLB offseason with almost no foreseeable scenario to remain with the Phillies in 2026.

J.T. Realmuto is – and has been all along – the most impactful free agent pendulum of the Phillies offseason.

Realmuto will turn 35 during spring training. He's been behind the plate for over 1000 more innings than any other major league catcher since joining the Phillies in 2019.

He’s declined offensively at the most physically demanding everyday position in the sport.

J.T. Realmuto Batting Average On-Base Percentage Slugging Percentage OPS+ Home Runs 2019 .275 .328 .493 109 25 2020 .266 .349 .491 124 11* 2021 .263 .343 .439 110 17 2022 .276 .342 .478 130 22 2023 .252 .310 .452 105 20 2024 .266 .322 .429 107 14 2025 .257 .315 .384 91 12* Green: Best in 7 seasons with Phillies; Red: Worst in 7 Seasons with Phillies; *adjusted for shortened 60-game season

However, it’s the level of trust the Phillies place in Realmuto with pregame scouting and management of one of the best pitching staffs in the major leagues that sets his value far beyond quantifiable statistics.

Will Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies make another lucrative investment in an aging player?

Jayson Stark joined Bill Colarulo and Ricky Bottalico on Unfiltered with the latest on the swing that’ll determine the course of Philadelphia's offseason.

“There’s a similar understanding that they have with J.T. that they had with Kyle Schwarber, which is ‘Go out. Figure out what your value is (in free agency). We want you back. We will pay that.’ There does seem to be a difference of opinion here on exactly how many years that would be and — I think to some degree — how many dollars that would be. They’re still haggling.” -Jayson Stark on 97.5 The Fanatic

Will the Phillies ‘Run It Back’ This Offseason?

Insider projections estimate that Realmuto will sign a contract in the neighborhood of $45 million over three years. The market could sway based on the current underwhelming strength of major league catchers.

“You can’t have a player like this who has been in the best catcher in baseball conversation for this long and is this important and just underpay him because you think you can… It’s (about) trying to figure out not just what he’s worth but what you need to pay him to make him feel like he’s appreciated.” -Jayson Stark on 97.5 The Fanatic

Dombrowski told the Philadelphia media in October the Phillies won’t enter 2026 with a $400 million payroll. Re-signing J.T. Realmuto would almost certainly eliminate the flexibility to add another key free agent.

The Phillies have successfully restocked their starting pitching as the strength of their club. Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo will enter the 2026 season primed to step into roles at the top of the rotation with Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola nearing their twilight years.

The organization has, however, failed to replenish their lineup similarly by developing solid major leaguers Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, or Brandon Marsh into franchise cornerstones. They’ll lean on Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Trea Turner into their late 30s. If Realmuto signs a long-term contract, they’ll tie themselves into a fourth aging veteran.

Stark also updated Unfiltered on two key hitters who have always been more likely to change teams during the MLB offseason. Schwarber leads the Phillies in at-bats since joining the club in 2022. Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm rank second and third, respectively.